Tree leaves with black spots on them catch our attention, especially on newly-emerged leaves in the spring. Eventually, the leaves fall off and litter the ground. A common spring fungal disease causing these blotches is anthracnose. Dr. Nicole Ward, University of Kentucky plant pathologist, provides information about the disease and its management.

The term anthracnose refers to the symptoms of dark blotching and often leaf distortion. Leaves drop from the tree during severe infections. The disease is not fatal to the tree, but puts stress on it. A new flush of foliar growth may immediately follow. Twigs and branches infected with the fungi develop cankers and girdled stems.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.