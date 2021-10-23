Have you ever found yourself in a job, a situation, a relationship, or a circumstance that had become so difficult, so seemingly unbearable that you simply wanted to walk out? Wanted to quit, to be done…for good?
Quitting is certainly an option for some. And, to be honest, it has its benefits.
But it is not an option for all of us. Not everyone can throw up his hands, clock out, walk away, and never come back.
There are mouths to feed, bills to pay, responsibilities to keep. Sometimes, giving up and walking away is not an option at all.
What a conundrum?
We want to quit, but we can’t, or, for so many reasons, quitting is not our best option. And really, what we want more than to leave is for things to change, for people to be kinder, for circumstances to be different, for something new to happen, and we want these things because we hope that in them, something more humane, more just, more beautiful will be born.
But if there is one thing I’ve learned from my 46 years, it’s that we are powerless to change other people. That’s theirs to do, and not ours. What’s more, changing a situation may have more at stake than we can afford to risk or may require more than we can invest or are capable of giving.
So what do we do? We can’t or shouldn’t walk away, but we also can’t stand by as things remain the same.
We must leave. We can’t leave.
This is what it means to be stuck. Whether it is a job, a church, a relationship, or our family, is it possible to walk away while staying put? And if so, how do we do it?
It is called “defecting in place.”
It is how to bring about change in an otherwise unlivable situation. And what it means — and how to do it — depends on the story you find yourself in.
Generally speaking, defecting in place is your taking an opportunity to stand up for yourself; to be clear about who you are and what your goals are; to state your purpose for yourself; and, to stay on course no matter the resistance or the sabotage that may come your way from those who once benefited from your attempts at being who others wanted you to be, despite the fact that doing so was unhealthy for you.
Anytime anyone begins making changes, getting clearer on principles, and defining a more solid sense of self amid renewed confidence and empowerment, there are those who find those changes to be unsettling.
So they resist.
They make attempts to sabotage. They declare that she is wrong to be like this; that they liked her better the old way; and, that she better change back…or else.
Predict that those closest to you will resist your work on yourself with these “changeback” responses; they happen with Swiss-like precision. Never fear. That is there stuff, and not yours. Focus on you. Change you.
Defecting in place is changing yourself — which is what it means to get unstuck — because you are the only person who can do that. From there, as a well-defined person who is fully aware of who she is, what she wants, where she is going, and what she is willing (and not willing) to accept, you begin impacting change all around you from your newly found posture of self-definition and awareness.
Defecting in place is about your taking a clear position about what you will and will not put up with. It is about declaring to the world, to your family, and to your friends who you really are, what matters most to you, what you want most for yourself in your life, and what you are resolved to do about it, beginning right now.
It is a way of leaving without going anywhere; a way of quitting without giving up.
Granted, defecting in place will not always get you the desired results, but that is to be expected. The goal of your defection is not to change the circumstances around you, but to change yourself in those circumstances.
It is to tend to the deep, tectonic shift that is happening inside you. What happens to others as a result of the change in you is beyond the scope of your control, and as such, is something you can let go of.
By focusing only on yourself, you free up so much energy that used to be spent focusing on others as “the problem” in need of fixing. With this newfound energy, you can focus on yourself — your attitudes, principles, and direction. Everyone wins because everyone can simply focus on himself, and in that way the most dramatic change is made possible.
A part of why you may be feeling stuck, I think, is because you are exhausted.
And believe me when I tell you that trying to work on yourself in the ways described here is truly that: Work. Hard work. Lifelong work. And for those who are exhausted, it may seem that this type of thing is simply beyond you.
That you can’t even imagine how to implement changes such as these: Giving up caring what people think; removing yourself from toxic people; lowering your expectations of others; refusing to dwell on the past or worry about the future, and so on.
When you’re exhausted, you’re lucky to put your pants on without falling over, not to mention the intense self-work I’m talking about.
But something I learned about this type of exhaustion may be of interest to you.
Brother David Steindl-Rast, a Benedictine monk, once spoke to his dear friend, poet David Whyte, words that have forever changed Whyte’s life, and my own.
Upon a near meltdown, a kind of existential exhaustion that nearly drew Whyte to the breaking point, where walking away felt like the only real option, he asked his friend, “Brother David, talk to me about exhaustion.”
And in that moment Brother David looked at his friend with a compassionate ferocity, and into the silence he said, “The antidote to exhaustion is not rest. It is wholeheartedness.”
And those are the words that have so shaped my life since my hearing them.
That no amount of sleep, vacationing, or absence will cure what is ultimately brokenheartedness, half-heartedness, hard-heartedness.
When I am exhausted, it is not a nap that I need. It is to give myself wholeheartedly to what I am doing, to what I know my life most needs, and to myself.
You are tired because you are not able to give your full self to what you are doing, whatever it may be: Your marriage, your parenting, your social interactions, your work, your church, your friends, your family. You are only half here; you are only half yourself.
With everything we have coming at us all the time both at work and at home, the weight of it all can be overwhelming.
The more we do and the more we have, the more we exhaust ourselves if those things that we seek and then find are not wholeheartedly our own.
If we operate out of a culture of “more” instead of out of what aligns with who we really are, then yes, we exhaust ourselves.
The antidote to exhaustion is not rest; it is wholeheartedness.
What can you wholeheartedly give yourself to that is so compelling, so aligned with who you are that it no longer seems like work but more like a gift that allows you to be the best of who you are?
Because when we defect in place, when we choose to work and to live in alignment with the place we genuinely belong despite the circumstances around us, and when we let go of needing anyone else’s approval or acceptance, then we find peace, joy, and a deep sense of belonging.
In other words, we find ourselves, we give our broken hearts wholeheartedly back to the world, and we awaken, as if for the first time, to the beauty of our own lives.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
