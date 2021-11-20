It is Saturday, the last one we’ll get before Thanksgiving. Once it’s gone, we’ll never get it back. What will you do with yours?
Where are you right now? In your favorite chair? In line at the coffeeshop? In the employee lounge at work? I like to think about where you are and how you are as these words flow out of me and into you, if I were to be lucky enough to have that kind of access to your hidden heart.
If ever words could change anything, I wish these could. I wish I, too, could be changed by them.
And I like to think about what you are thinking about as you read, your hands trembling just a bit, a chill in the air, a deep peace or a tightness in your chest. What anxieties tucked you in last night? What fears woke you up? What do you see when you raise your eyes and glance over the top of your paper?
Are your thoughts lovely? Is your vision kind? Do those you sit there watching stand a chance in the courtroom of your mind, where so often the gavel falls in judgment of those you have never met, those you’ll never risk getting to know, those you prefer to belittle rather than be love?
“Would you look at that? The clothes kids these days are wearing!”
“How will he ever be taken seriously with all those god-awful tattoos?”
“Will she ever figure out what causes her to have all those children?”
“That man and his cardboard sign...he should just get a job.”
“You wanna know what I heard about why her marriage really ended?”
“Can’t they just learn English?”
“If they want to be gay, they should stay home where I don’t have to see it.”
I don’t know where you are right now, but where I am, people are returning these kinds of verdicts with lightning speed, and they do so without hearing any testimony, without examining any evidence, without even so much as a hint of hesitance to allow for the humanity of those they subtly deride.
Have you noticed? Whether it’s a Readers Write rant du jour, midterm rhetoric on a 24-hour news network, or the finger-wagging, road-rage of the guy behind you at the light, it seems to be everywhere.
Negativity. Criticism. Bitterness. Complaints.
Everyone we see looks like how we feel.
Why? The reasons are varied and all of them matter, if not to us, then surely to God, who longs for us to be made well. Grace finds us where we are, yes, but it also makes sure we don’t get left where we were found.
So, let us for a moment consider what it is that lives and breathes in us that generates so much anger, resentment, and scorn? Is it fear? Is it pain? Is it loneliness or loss? Is it grief?
In a word: yes. Everyone suffers, and when that suffering isn’t taken care of or understood, it tends to go into hiding, secretly creating bitterness and blame, which give birth to all sorts of other contemptuous things.
My heart breaks for you in your suffering; I imagine yours breaks for me in mine. That’s where healing begins, in compassion, in friendship, in being understood and accepted.
Everyone deserves to be heard, to be known. I pray we all receive that gift soon. Perhaps the gift you get will be yourself. And, at the end of the day, having honored your pain, having shared it with another, and having made space in your heart for something new to take shape, it is my hope that you will bury your bitterness, only to come inside and sit at the Thanksgiving table.
Gratitude, not criticism, is the antidote to your pain. Imagine that: giving thanks, which is free, can heal your heart, whose wounds can cost you everything.
What’s more, it tends to make you want to be of help to somebody. When you finally realize that you’ve received so much goodness, you’re compelled to give something back. This transforms your pain into compassion, meaning you give yourself and others what you most need: listening; love; peace.
We all have our ideas of what Thanksgiving is about.
I believe it is about this: looking for God in everyone we meet, being grateful that we are not alone with our pain anymore, and letting go of criticism so we can honor one another.
Only then will our suffering hearts thaw to become truly grateful. Give thanks. Then go, make of this old world a new one. If you were looking for something to do with your life today, I’d say start there.
And everyone you see will look like how you feel.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for 10 funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
