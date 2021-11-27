A few days ago I stopped by the store and was passing through an aisle to get to the groceries.
The aisle overflowed from both sides with Christmas decorations and I experienced a sinking feeling in my gut: I couldn’t measure up to the festivity demanded by the decorations and by all the holiday items that packed the store.
I self-diagnosed: first symptoms of the Holiday Blues.
You may wonder what this looks like as symptoms develop.
Imagine that you are lying in bed and hear something outside the house. You drag your head from the pillow, squint through the parted blinds and behold carolers singing in front of your home. You groan, close the blinds and fall back onto the pillow.
Diagnosis: you have the Holiday Blues.
I would like to offer antidotes to the Holiday Blues, both real and imagined. First the imagined: Parents offer “Rent-a-Kid” services, children 5 years old and younger who still believe in you-know-who and dash through our homes with glee as we watch and catch their sense of wonder.
More realistic antidotes include: Keep a sense of proportion.
1) Don’t overdo it. One wonders if heaven itself is more modest in its celebration than the holiday programs and advertisements that assail us. 2) More importantly, maintain a sense of what the season is about: a baby born one quiet night in a cave in Bethlehem.
Little things can enhance our appreciation of the season. For example, light a candle. The Church has traditionally used four candles for the four weeks of Advent, a season preparing for the coming of Christ.
Read the Bible. The Scriptures for Advent, especially from the prophet Isaiah, engender the expectant waiting that characterizes Advent. You may find the daily readings at https://bible.usccb.org/readings/calendar. St. Maximillan Kolbe Bookstore here in Owensboro, of which I am part owner, offers resources and ideas you may find helpful.
If you read the Scriptures five minutes a day, it will change your life. That’s a promise.
Think back to where we were at this time a year ago; the world was in a dark place. In comparison this year’s case of the Holiday Blues can seem like the common cold.
A pharmacist once told me that it takes two weeks to recover from a cold with medication or 14 days without medication. Like the common cold we live through the Holiday Blues.
The Holiday Blues are especially potent for those who have lost one they loved. I was given the privilege this year of accompanying several families as a parent or child was dying. I was honored to witness the faithfulness of family as they cared for a parent, child or spouse. Being with them was often heartbreaking.
But there comes to mind a line from pop singer Ed Sheeran’s song “Supermarket Flowers,” which he wrote through the eyes of his mother as she went through the belongings of her mother who had died: “a heart that’s broken is a heart that’s been loved.” A broken heart is the cost of loving.
Help someone. The book Alcoholics Anonymous counsels those who are recovering from alcoholism and are tempted to drink, to help another alcoholic.
Getting outside of ourselves is a sure solution to our self-absorption. As the Big Book promises: It works every time.
Gratitude is a panacea for whatever ails.
When I thank God for whatever I am experiencing; for whatever I am feeling; or for whomever I am grieving — when I say “Thank you,” even though I don’t feel like it, I am taking the first step to peace.
And the final antidote: Reach out to God and others.
The Holiday Blues are based upon a lie: “I am alone while everyone else is enjoying themselves.”
As we reach out to God and to others we experience the promise that Jesus himself gives us: “Where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I in your midst.”
We are not alone. Jesus is Emmanuel, God-with-us.
Fr. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro. You may reach him at ray.clark@pastoral.org. He also has a Youtube channel of songs at Youtube Father Ray Clark.
