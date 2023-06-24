STATE FFA

Amelia Tucker, pictured outside of Apollo High School on Friday, has been selected as the Kentucky FFA State Treasurer for 2023-2024. Tucker will be attending Western Kentucky University in the fall.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Farming has been a way of life for Amelia Tucker.

Tucker grew up on her family farm in McLean County, making agriculture a natural fit for her.

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.