Farming has been a way of life for Amelia Tucker.
Tucker grew up on her family farm in McLean County, making agriculture a natural fit for her.
Her background and passion for agriculture has now led the recent Apollo High School graduate to be elected as the Kentucky FFA state treasurer for the 2023-2024 school year.
Tucker, who was a four-year member of Apollo’s FFA chapter, was one of 23 candidates from 12 regions that ran for State Officer, with one candidate from each region being elected.
“FFA has been a part of my life for all of my life, I am the child of an FFA advisor and Ag teacher, so this has always been a dream and a goal of mine to be able to serve the Commonwealth and its FFA members in this way,” Tucker said. “It’s just such an immense blessing, I feel like, to have this position to advocate for the industry of agriculture and the members of its organization is just such a special opportunity that I certainly do not take lightly. I definitely look forward to traveling across the state being able to interact with members and inspire them to chase their dreams.”
As an Apollo freshman, Tucker competed in the junior parliamentary competition, which showcased her speaking skills.
She spoke as the creed speaker, which consisted of memorizing the FFA creed and reciting it as a speech. She then won the regional quiz bowl, and competed in the extemporaneous public speaking competition, an event meant for seniors, and had won at the regional level, Tucker said.
Tucker had been training with her team in Lexington, and working with other counties throughout the state, with the goal of being a resource to ag advisors throughout the state to help, Tucker said.
“I am definitely excited,” Tucker said. “The 11 other people that I have been elected with are some of the best people I’ve met in my entire life. [...] I’m so excited to spend this year with them, and really get to cultivate our relationships while also pouring into the members across the state.”
For the treasurer position, she was interviewed at a regional-level paperwork day, where she was asked about her FFA experience, leadership opportunities, and how one would respond to a situation.
From there, two students were selected from each region, and sent to a state convention, where they were quizzed and tested on various topics, ending with an interview with the entire committee, in addition to other state convention events. The convention ended with the announcement of the officers.
“I was so blessed and lucky enough to be among the 12 that got to run on stage,” Tucker said. “I ran so fast my shoes fell off, but we were all super excited.”
Tucker is the daughter of Aaron and Jennifer Tucker, who are both involved in agriculture and FFA.
But Tucker said her parents never pushed her down this path.
“FFA is so vital to who I am as a person, and to who so many other students are as well,” Tucker said. “[...] FFA is this giant family, and no matter what chapter’s on the back of your jacket, when you see someone else in a blue jacket, you know that they care about the world around us and they care about our food system, and they care about the future just like you do. It’s such an amazing experience and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
