Apollo High School student Chloe Ebelhar placed first in her division in the FFA state agriscience fair contest, which allows her to move on to the Kentucky State FFA Association at the National FFA Convention in October.
Other AHS students placed as well, including Amelia Tucker, who took second in the state in extemporaneous public speaking, and Ethan Tucker, who took third in agriculture mechanics impromptu.
Apollo High School students who also participated in the state level speaking contests were Mason Hughes, for poultry; Grace Kemp, for horse; Gavin Gilmore, for turf and lawn; Abby Hayden, for greenhouse; and Jordan Goode, for swine.
The 92nd Kentucky FFA State Convention took place June 8-10 at the Central Bank Center in Lexington. It was a hybrid event that allowed students to participate virtually or in person.
— Staff report
