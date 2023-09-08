Nashville-based pop-rock duo Apollo LTD will make its debut at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 8, on the Michael E. Horn Family outdoor stage as part of the museum’s “Faith Night at the Museum” Christian concert series.
The group, whose material has been described as “alternative-pop anthems blur the horizon between organic music and electronic soundscapes” consists of musicians Adam Stark and Jordan Phillips.
Phillips said he and Stark are looking forward to performing at the facility for the first time.
“It looks like an amazing venue; and (with it) having (so) much history, it’s going to be a really (great) time,” he said.
Phillips said he and Stark met in 2004 when they were paired together as roommates during their freshman year at Belmont University and clicked together rather quickly.
“It just happened right away … and we started making music immediately,” he said. “It was kind of that natural, creative connection that you have with sometimes where it doesn’t take work; you just kind of know (when) you have the same taste in music and we liked a lot of the same things.
“It just came very naturally.”
By the time both graduated, Stark and Phillips were in a rock-and-roll band called The Kicks for almost 10 years — playing hundreds of shows per year and releasing three albums.
“That’s kind of what got us our foot in the door in the music industry (and) making a living doing music,” Phillips said.
After leaving the band in the early 2010s, Stark and Phillips started writing and producing songs for other artists through Sony/ATV Music Publishing before embarking on their journey as Apollo LTD — named after the NASA program that sent the world’s first astronauts to the moon.
The pair made a splash with the independent self-titled EP in 2015 before signing with Residence Music in 2017. The group’s first full-length debut, “Out of Body,” was released in 2019, which included the top-40 Christian song “Gold.”
“Out of Body” was nominated for best “Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year” for the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards in 2020.
Their most recent record, “Nothing is Ordinary. Everything is Beautiful,” was put out in February 2021 while the newest single, “Redemption Song,” was released in March.
Regarding the group’s performance tonight, Phillips said the audience can expect the pair to “bring the gamut.”
“It’s going to be a party, first and foremost. We’re gonna have a great time,” he said. “We’re gonna bring the energy … but there’s (also) heart. We’re going to be able to share some stories, and talk about why we do what we do, talk a little bit about the songs, where they came from and how we wrote them.
“Overall, we really just try to make sure people have a great time.”
Phillips feels the group have been “called” to serve as encouragement to others and hopes those who attend will leave the concert fulfilled with hope.
“We take that purpose and that mission very seriously,” he said. “We want people to be connected to their family, spend time together at a show that’s good for the family and leave very encouraged, and really joyful and remind them that God loves them.
“Sometimes, we need a little bit of a reminder that everything is going to be OK.”
The Owensboro Bluegrass Band will open up the evening as the opening act beginning at 6 p.m.
