APOLLO LTD DOM

Jordan Phillips, left, and Adam Stark — who make up the Nashville-based pop-rock duo Apollo LTD — will be performing at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 8, at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum as part of its “Faith Night at the Museum” Christian concert series.

 Photo submitted.

Nashville-based pop-rock duo Apollo LTD will make its debut at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum at 7 p.m. today, Sept. 8, on the Michael E. Horn Family outdoor stage as part of the museum’s “Faith Night at the Museum” Christian concert series.

The group, whose material has been described as “alternative-pop anthems blur the horizon between organic music and electronic soundscapes” consists of musicians Adam Stark and Jordan Phillips.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.