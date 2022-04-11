Gary Klee, Apollo High School law enforcement officer for the Daviess County Public Schools Police Department, said Larkin Jarboe has kept busy throughout her high school career.
No only has Jarboe, 18, participated on the school’s dance team as its captain, she has participated in and helped to organize the school’s DanceBlue Marathon.
DanceBlue has been taking place at the University of Kentucky and throughout the commonwealth for 15 years. The year-long event culminates in a marathon of dancing at the school.
This year Jarboe helped the school raise more than $30,000 for the organization, which goes toward children’s cancer research at the DanceBlue Kentucky Children’s Hospital Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic and the Markey Cancer Center in Lexington.
Klee said Jarboe always goes “above and beyond” for faculty, staff, and her peers.
“She has been a light when there was one needed and even if there wasn’t,” he said. “It has been my pleasure and honor to know and work with Larkin these past four years, and the world is a better place with her in it.”
Jarboe will graduate from Apollo next month, and said her experience with DanceBlue has been life-changing.
Participating throughout her high school career has been important to her, and it has also been a great experience to teach underclassmen about the organization and the good work it does.
The pediatric cancer research completed, through the help of funds generated from DanceBlue, branches out throughout the commonwealth, Jarboe said.
“This organization brings something bigger than you closer to home,” she said. “You see kids with cancer who were just like you at some point, and they got a medical diagnosis the next day and their whole world flipped upside down.”
Jarboe also participated in a class at Apollo that allowed her to tutor students with special needs, a class she said has been influential to her life experience.
Through the class, she would not help students with homework but also play games, watch movies, or read books with them. The connections she was able to build with her peers in that capacity was special, she said.
“I still got out and see the kids I worked with, and we sit down and talk and just hang out,” she said. “They are normal kids who just needed different things. It really warmed my heart to just spend time with them, and have the chance to make some good and new friends.”
That experience meant a lot to Jarboe, and she will always hold the friendships she gained in the class close to her heart. It also helped her to see “the other side” of high school, she said.
“High school can sometimes just be so busy,” she said. “It can be all about popularity and fitting in. Being involved with this class, and helping students with special needs just made high school more meaningful for me.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
