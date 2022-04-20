Karis Young, a junior at Apollo High School, has been named the 2022 Kentucky Air Force JRTOC Cadet of the Year by the Air Force Association of Kentucky.
Karis, 16, has been involved with the Air Force JROTC since she was a freshman. She currently serves as the Corps commander for the school and the color guard commander. She previously was the Cadet Wing commander for the 2021 Fall Field Training Exercises at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center.
She is also the commander of the Apollo Air Force JROTC academic team.
Since she was a kid, Karis has had an interest in airplanes. Her plans after high school are to join the Navy and work on the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.
“Planes have always interested me,” she said. “I would study how they work and how they fly. Even when I would play softball, I would just be standing in the field not paying attention because I was watching a plane fly across the sky.”
She joined the JROTC because she thought it would be a good stepping stone for military service after high school. It was also a good chance for her to gain leadership skills and participate in community outreach and volunteerism, she said.
Karis and her fellow cadets volunteer often, especially doing color guard drills at school and public events. The cadets also do a program called Trash for Cash, in which they gather trash for organizations in the community in exchange for funds for their program.
Throughout her high school experience, Karis has developed strong bonds with her fellow cadets.
“I enjoy the people,” she said. “We are all like a family, so I feel at home when I’m around them.”
She was surprised to be given the award and said she appreciated being rewarded for all of her hard work.
Students qualify for Cadet of the Year based on JROTC leadership skills and academic achievement.
Chief Franklin Smith, Apollo Air Force JROTC instructor, said Karis is a “true leader who inspires others to do their best.”
In her position as the Corps commander, Karis developed a recruiting program to connect Burns Middle School students with information about the benefits and opportunities available through the Apollo Air Force JROTC program. She and others on her recruitment team created a presentation and coordinated visits for each BMS science class as part of those efforts.
“I am very proud of her and her selection as the Cadet of the Year for Kentucky,” Smith said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
