Apollo High School students are hosting a blood drive and bone marrow registry campaign Friday, Nov. 25 to honor one of their teachers.
Engineering and computer science teacher Jonathan Leohr has been battling two types of blood cancer for 13 years, and at the end of September he received a life-saving stem cell transplant through Be the Match.
“It’s a small feat to summarize 13 years in a small paragraph,” he said. “For 12 years, doctors have been trying to see how they can expand my life through chemo, radiation — and it got to a point where it was spreading regardless of all that.”
Leohr’s last PET scan before his transplant was in April, and his doctor said it looked like it had spread to a large majority of his skin through his body.
“They said we needed to tackle it from the source, and the only way to do that was to replace the stem cells, because that’s where the cancer comes from,” he said.
But to do so was no easy task.
“I was diagnosed at 32, and normally this type of cancer doesn’t get diagnosed until you’re at least 60,” he said. “Doctors have said they don’t know what to do with me because it’s unusual. But doctors are practicing, they don’t
always know.
“I’ve had some of the best ones in the world, but sometimes they’re just guessing with me.”
The wait for a match came back relatively quickly, and Leohr said he has known others in similar conditions to him that have died while waiting on matches.
“It was unusual for it to come back as quickly as it did, and with three perfect matches,” he said. “But eventually all three were eliminated.”
One of those who were eliminated was from Germany. Because he lived in a different country, Be the Match needed to send the blood through FedEx, but shortly after the blood had been shipped, FedEx employees went on strike.
“We ended up having to go with plan B,” Leohr said. “I have a brother who was a partial match, which is just good enough to be viable. It was the best option at the time. But then I got a call asking if I could wait a week because they were able to get the guy from Germany back.”
Leohr said the stem cell transplant process opened his eyes to what Be the Match is about.
“Before this, I had no idea what it was; I’d never heard of it,” he said. “I have heard of blood drives and participated in as many as I could when I was younger to help save lives.”
Leohr said he believes people are afraid to be on the registry because they’re not aware of what it would mean if they are matched to a donor.
“What’s surprising is how easy it is to be added to the registry,” he said. “You have to be between 18 and 40 years old. It’s as simple as a cheek swab to be on the registry. And if you’re chosen, they will fly you to where the recipient is and will pay for the flight, hotel, meals and rental car.”
The transplant process was amazingly simple, Leohr said.
“It was just an IV in each arm and it siphons stem cells out just like dialysis,” he said. “It’s supposed to take four to six weeks for the body to recover once you receive the transplant, and you are put on a tremendous amount of drugs.”
At the peak, Leohr said he counted 40 pills a day that he was taking.
“The pills can have side effects, just like the transplant,” he said. “The body could reject the donor cells, and if mine had rejected, I probably wouldn’t have an immune system.”
Leohr said even 100 days removed from the transplant, he will still be seeing doctors on a regular basis.
“I moved to Nashville to be closer to the hospital because you have to be five minutes away in case you catch a fever, because it could become septic,” he said.
Even through all of that, the cancer still found a way to persist.
“I haven’t had the easiest transplant,” he said. “We ran into a slew of issues. I did conditioning chemo, which is eight days in a row of the harshest chemo you could ever do. It’s been 54 days since that, and I’m still having issues.”
Leohr’s students wanted to show him they were still thinking about him and wanted to do a student-led fundraiser to help save the lives of others.
“At first I thought it was my colleagues that were hosting it, but I recently found out that it’s actually student-led,” he said. “It’s just overwhelming. It’s one thing to leave an impression on your colleagues and to have friends, but it’s another to have students step forward and do something of this magnitude on their own.”
Leohr said he believes it says a lot about the culture at Apollo.
“A lot of publicity goes into the negatives about high school students across the nation, but this shows the tenderheartedness that they have,” he said. “This says a lot about their character, and it’s amazing to me.”
Leohr said he encourages anyone who is able to donate blood or be put on the bone marrow transplant list to sign up.
“You could save someone’s life,” he said. “Many people die waiting for a match, and it could have been you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.