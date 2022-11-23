AHS BLOOD DRIVE PIC 1

Apollo High School engineering and computer science teacher Jonathan Leohr, middle, was surprised by his wife, Melissa, with a visit from coworkers and friends. Leohr has been battling blood cancer for 13 years and received a life-saving stem cell transplant at the end of September.

 Submitted photo

Apollo High School students are hosting a blood drive and bone marrow registry campaign Friday, Nov. 25 to honor one of their teachers.

Engineering and computer science teacher Jonathan Leohr has been battling two types of blood cancer for 13 years, and at the end of September he received a life-saving stem cell transplant through Be the Match.

