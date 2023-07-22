What is Leadership Owensboro? It’s hard to capture the essence of it with words, but in short, Leadership Owensboro is a class made up of around 30 individuals from the Greater Owensboro community who have a shared passion: making Owensboro greater. These individuals come from a range of backgrounds, professions and have varying perspectives, histories and represent diverse demographics who find common ground and form lifelong friendships and bonds through the program.
Leadership Owensboro seeks to empower class members to use the knowledge, experiences and perspectives gained during the program and take action in our community. No action is too big or too small to make a positive change in our world. The Chamber provides the atmosphere of transformative thought and the network of gathered leaders; the individuals with concern for Owensboro’s future who make up the class provide the transformative leadership power.
The Leadership Owensboro class meets monthly — September through June — to gain knowledge and discuss relevant community issues with each other and panels of experts in the topic of focus. Panels and speakers who contribute to dialogue during the program year feature current local leaders, business owners and community advocates. The program provides the opportunity to enhance leadership skills and develop professionally. It also teaches the importance of civic engagement and true collaborative leadership to overcome challenges within our community.
Class members are immersed in community activities and exercises that provide a new and sometimes transformed point of view of Greater Owensboro. These exercises, along with topic discussions, encourage thinking outside the box, considering new approaches and fresh perspectives. Leadership Owensboro class members learn from each other by embracing differing viewpoints and acknowledging one another’s different strengths.
As an alum of Leadership Owensboro Class of 2022, I loved that my class had the opportunity to learn from and with each other while experiencing firsthand some of the challenges and opportunities in our community. The classes gave us exposure to so many aspects of life in Owensboro that I otherwise wouldn’t have been privy to. It opened my eyes in many ways; the excursions and exercises not only gave me a different perspective of day-to-day life within our community, but also gave me a roadmap for how to channel my passion of improving my community. It also gave me a brand-new network of friends who support me professionally and personally, and to collaborate with on projects to improve and support our community.
Applications for the Leadership Owensboro Class of 2024 are currently open. The deadline to apply is noon Thursday, July 27. If you are interested in pursuing the journey of Leadership Owensboro, have a concern for the future of Owensboro and are ready to lead our community to a brighter tomorrow, apply today! Please visit chamber.owensboro.com/leadership-owensboro for the application or contact me at awarren@owensboro.com for more information.
