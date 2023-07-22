Ashtin Warren

Ashtin Warren

 Maria Clark

What is Leadership Owensboro? It’s hard to capture the essence of it with words, but in short, Leadership Owensboro is a class made up of around 30 individuals from the Greater Owensboro community who have a shared passion: making Owensboro greater. These individuals come from a range of backgrounds, professions and have varying perspectives, histories and represent diverse demographics who find common ground and form lifelong friendships and bonds through the program.

Leadership Owensboro seeks to empower class members to use the knowledge, experiences and perspectives gained during the program and take action in our community. No action is too big or too small to make a positive change in our world. The Chamber provides the atmosphere of transformative thought and the network of gathered leaders; the individuals with concern for Owensboro’s future who make up the class provide the transformative leadership power.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.