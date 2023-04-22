As I was recently taking time to pray, I brought along anxiety over a deadline that was looming and concern for a friend who was dying. To my surprise, I received the message: “Appreciate Hammie while you have him.”
Hammie is a small dog I adopted a few years ago. I was looking through the want ads and saw: “For sale Mountain Feist $250.” I had a Mountain Cur, so a Mountain Feist interested me. I called the number and spoke with a man who was Amish. I asked why he was selling the dog. He explained that he raises emus, and the dog had chased an emu into the highway, where it was hit by a vehicle and killed. I offered $200 for the dog. He took it.
As I picked up the dog I learned that his given name was Scram. He was black with tan features and stout in stature. I loaded him into a kennel in the back of my vehicle. Other dogs I have adopted were at this point terrified.
One that I picked up from the jail ran back into the jail. Scram was ready for adventure, as he calmly took in the scenery on the way home.
The first few days I kept him by himself in the garage, where he chewed up every electric cord and anything else he could find. I have learned that if he does not have something to chew on, he will find something.
He was just over a year old, and I had the distinct feeling that I was teaching him how to be a man. He learned quickly — “Scram” had become “Scrammie,” which merged into his true character: “Hammie,” after the all-boy comic strip character.
The mountain feist goes back to the time of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Each wrote odes of praise for their dog. I sometimes wonder, if Washington had had Hammie, would his writing have taken a different turn?
Hammie paws at the closest dog and barks: “Let’s play.” Charlie, the other male, found a best buddy/World Wrestling Federation partner as they tussle with tails wagging wildly.
He is definitely a bird dog. When we pass under a tree where birds nest, he barks and jumps up and down at the birds above him.
Hammie carries himself with noble bearing. He speaks for the other dogs as he approaches, places his paws on my knees and lets me know that I am late in feeding them or taking them to run.
But at some point Hammie became a problem. His growling stirred up other dogs in the pack, who then attacked the littlest and almost killed her.
One afternoon friends found him flailing on the floor in the midst of a seizure.
I rushed him to the vet, who told me that it was the first of many that will eventually claim his life — a disorder that shows up in some dogs.
Hammie remains as rambunctious as ever. He does retire to the bedroom, which is quiet and darker, a sign of his disease. The pack has thinned so that I can focus more on the four I have.
People tell me how lucky my dogs are to have me as their master and the life they now enjoy. I’m sure that the dogs would tell them that I am the lucky one. I agree.
If I had not adopted Hammie and no one else had, the owner may have shot him in order to protect his investment in his emus. I cannot imagine life without him. My life is fuller.
And so the message: Appreciate Hammie while I have him.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
