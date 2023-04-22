As I was recently taking time to pray, I brought along anxiety over a deadline that was looming and concern for a friend who was dying. To my surprise, I received the message: “Appreciate Hammie while you have him.”

Hammie is a small dog I adopted a few years ago. I was looking through the want ads and saw: “For sale Mountain Feist $250.” I had a Mountain Cur, so a Mountain Feist interested me. I called the number and spoke with a man who was Amish. I asked why he was selling the dog. He explained that he raises emus, and the dog had chased an emu into the highway, where it was hit by a vehicle and killed. I offered $200 for the dog. He took it.

