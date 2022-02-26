My first assignment as a priest was to Our Lady of Lourdes Parish here in Owensboro.
One of my duties as assistant pastor was to visit members of the parish who were living in nursing homes.
As I visited a parishioner in one of these homes, I befriended her roommate, Helen.
Helen and her husband had moved to Owensboro from New Orleans to run the old Owensboro Hotel at 4th and Frederica. Her husband had died and Helen was now in the nursing home.
Helen was pure New Orleans — from her accent to her graciousness to her perpetual smile. On the second and last year that I visited Helen, on the evening of Mardi Gras I sneaked in a bottle of champagne.
As we sipped champagne, Helen shared stories of being a young woman in costume, throwing beads from a float in the parade to those standing along the street.
At the stroke of midnight, she related, everything stopped and she and others walked home in silence. The silence of Helen and her companions said everything — the joy and revelry of Mardi Gras had ended.
Lent had begun.
Lent originated in the early Church as a time of preparing for Baptism.
The process of entering the Church, known as rites of initiation, lasted three years. In the last 40 days leading to Easter, the members-to-be prayed, fasted and received daily instruction in the faith.
The Church baptizes above all during the night preceding Easter Sunday.
In the Jewish reckoning of time, the new day begins at sundown. And so the night in which Jesus rose from the dead was Easter Sunday.
The Church has traditionally baptized during this night because in Baptism we die with Christ and rise with Christ to new life.
With time the rites of initiation fell into disuse and the 40 days of Lent took on a more penitential tone — a time of sorrow for my sins. The devotion of choice became, and remains, the Stations of the Cross — 14 stops along the path that Jesus trod as he carried the cross.
In the last 50 years, the Church has regained the sense of Lent as a time to prepare for Baptism or to renew the promises of one’s Baptism — to reject the glamour of Evil and to profess one’s belief in God as Father, Son and Spirit and other fundamentals of faith.
The Church also sees Lent as a time to prepare ourselves to accompany Jesus in the last days of His life — from the Last Supper of Holy Thursday, to His suffering and death on Good Friday, to the silence of the tomb on Holy Saturday, to the victory of Life over Death on Easter Sunday.
The focus of the 40 days of Lent and the 50 days of the Easter season that follow is the Crucified, Risen Lord.
The main reading of the Ash Wednesday Mass, from chapter 6 of Matthew’s Gospel, provides a program of action for Lent — pray, fast and give alms. But the ashes, an Old Testament symbol of mourning, capture the sense of the season — to die to myself and to who I think I am.
Catholics give up something we love as a form of fasting.
It may be alcohol or sweets or social media. Sometimes we can’t wait until the passing of Lent and the arrival of Easter Sunday to resume our habit.
Other times we learn that we can do without and continue to abstain after Easter.
For years, I gave up listening to music on the radio during Lent. Now it is something I rarely do.
While I may choose a penance for myself, each Lent God gives a penance that I would not choose.
The most unforgettable of these took place when I had been a priest 12 years. It left my life much like the tornado that hit Mayfield last December. It took years to clear out the rubble and to rebuild.
God did not ask my permission to move me from where I was to where I am, nor did God inform me of His plans. God seemed unconcerned about my emotions during this time, that I lived under a dark cloud for several years.
Hindsight shows that God picked me up from where I was and put me down where He wanted and needed me to be. But it was hard.
My hunch is that the idea for Mardi Gras came from someone who had weathered several such Lents — “Let’s party for a month, because once Lent arrives we’re going to need it.”
These penances may be not only personal but for the community. Two years ago, during Lent of 2020, the doors of our churches closed and remained closed during Holy Week and Easter.
Pope Francis has designated this Ash Wednesday, in response to Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, as a day of intense prayer and fasting for peace.
The penances of Lent may leave us asking: “Why?” “Why this suffering in my life or in the world?”
God’s only response — and it is not an explanation — is the crucifix: the body of Jesus, His Son, hanging upon the cross.
Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro. During Holy Week he will contribute columns based on his experience of being in Jerusalem for Holy Week and Easter.
