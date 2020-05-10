April wasn’t a record month for the Greater Owensboro Realtor Association.
But it was a lot better than many expected when the coronavirus hit.
The association reported 144 homes sold at a median price of $165,500.
Sales totaled $26.9 million and the average home was on the market for 91 days.
Last year, April saw 162 homes sold at a median price of $134,950.
Sales totaled $26.1 million and the average home was on the market for 94 days.
• Carvana, the e-commerce vehicle dealership, said Friday that it has added 100 cities — including Owensboro — in 24 states to its “as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery.”
That increases the service to 261 markets.
Customers can order online and the company offers a seven-day return policy.
• Texas Roadhouse reported last week that its sales for April were down 46.7%.
But sales had been down 73% for the week that ended March 24 as the company was switching to to-go sales.
For the first quarter, net income was down 68.2% to $16 million, the company said.
• Denny’s said its sales in April were down 76% from the same month a year ago.
• But Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen said it saw sales growth of 29.2% for the first quarter
• A report from Construction Coverage, a review website for workers’ compensation insurance and construction software, says, “A recent survey conducted by the New York Fed found that even prior to the pandemic, 64% of small businesses faced financial challenges in the preceding 12 months. The same survey reported that a two-month loss of revenue would cause 86% of firms to take a serious financial action, such as using the owner’s personal savings, taking out a loan or cutting staff salaries.”
It said, “Among small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, those in accommodation, food services, and retail trade — coincidentally, the sectors hit hardest by COVID-19 — employ the most workers. These industries, combined, account for more than 16 million employees and $362 billion in annual payroll.”
Kentucky, the report said, has 85,716 small businesses.
Of that number, 23,270 are in the vulnerable retail, accommodation and food service sector.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.