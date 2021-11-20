I’ve been covering bluegrass music in Owensboro since 1985.
That was when what’s now the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau began talking about making Owensboro the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.”
The CVB has used that slogan for years.
But it was this month before the city officially declared Owensboro to finally have that title.
At Tuesday’s CVB board meeting, David Johnson, a board member, said the plan calls for a task force to use bluegrass music as an economic development tool as well as to attract tourists to town.
Tourism could be huge, he said.
Johnson added, “It’s an exciting time for our town.”
The drive to build the RiverPark Center was predicated on it becoming a “Preservation Hall for Bluegrass Music.”
In 1991, I wrote, “Visionaries at the International Bluegrass Music Association see Owensboro as a national center for their music with recording studios, booking agencies and performers. City officials have the same dream.”
The IBMA created a golf tournament that year where bluegrass professionals could golf with locals who would talk up the town.
Then-Mayor David Adkisson said, ‘’One-on-one at a golf tournament, you can talk to a record company executive about being in the heart of the bluegrass activity.”
Some of the visitors were looking at Owensboro as a prospective place to live and work, we were told then.
There was talk about a record company wanting to start up here and that a publishing company might be interested in relocating part of its operations here.
And there was talk about two artist management companies moving here and an instrument builder looking at sites here.
City and IBMA officials were estimating that bluegrass would be pumping $10 million a year into the local economy by the late 1990s.
And what’s now the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum was expected to be bringing 100,000 people to town each year by now.
But the problem was that Owensboro as a whole wasn’t sold on the project.
And there was never any real push to make the dreams come true until 2010, when then-Mayor Ron Payne began pushing for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
That year, Lisa Jacobi, a musician from Ducktown, Tennessee, fell in love with Owensboro at ROMP and began spreading the message to bluegrass musicians that Owensboro is a good place to live
and work.
“There is so much potential for new, aspiring, entrepreneurial bluegrass, Americana, edgegrass business people, artists and musical technology gurus to grab a bit of turf in the beautiful-O, create a unique downtown community and develop a musical scene of our/your own,” she wrote in an online bluegrass forum.
“The tech infrastructure is there,” Jacobi wrote. “A welcoming and embracing local community is there.”
Her message caught the attention of the Hall of Fame, and it began looking into incentives to help musicians move to Owensboro.
They looked at Paducah’s nationally known Artist Relocation Program as a possible model.
But nothing happened.
We’ve had 36 years of ideas, but not nearly enough action on this.
Here’s hoping this isn’t just another false start.
