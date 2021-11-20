There’s a pretty strong rumor going around that says Kroger is planning a new store in Gateway Commons to open in 2023.
Is it true?
Erin Grant, corporate affairs manager for Kroger in Louisville, says, “I don’t have anything to share at this time.”
That’s not a yes.
But it’s not a no either.
A new east side location would make sense.
That store was built in 1982 and is the smallest of the three Kroger stores here at 42,224 square feet.
The one in Wesleyan Park Plaza has 81,738 square feet, and the one in Starlite Plaza on West Parrish Avenue has 62,361.
And both of those have been upgraded in recent years.
Besides, the 42303 ZIP code — the east side of town — is the wealthiest part of town.
It has a median income of $51,030 while the 42301 ZIP code — west side — has $47,369.
• Firehouse Subs has a new owner.
Restaurant Brands International Inc. — parent company of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen — has agreed to buy the sub chain for $1 billion.
The chain, founded in 1994, has roughly 1,200 locations.
Restaurant Brands now has more than 27,000 locations in more than 100 countries.
• Think there are a lot of Dollar General stores?
You’re right.
The company, founded in 1965, announced this week that it recently opened its 18,000th store.
Dollar General has said it is opening 1,050 stores this year, remodeling 1,750 and relocating 100.
• Going out of town for Thanksgiving?
AAA says 53.4 million people are expected to travel next week.
That’s the highest single-year increase in travelers since 2005, the report said.
Of course, last year we were all afraid to travel.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
