Those who read my column regularly know it is typically an agricultural subject. This week I’ll lean on the natural resources in my job title to discuss armadillos.

Yes, the nocturnal animal has been sighted in Daviess County. They are not inhabiting Daviess or surrounding counties at levels like I’m told of in southern Christian County, but the numbers will only increase. A friend in southern Christian told me last winter that armadillos are not eating their soybeans but do leave large piles of soil in their fields that they are pushing into with their combine headers. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife released a publication on armadillos in June as the expansion is becoming more known. The following information was gleaned from that publication available at https://fw.ky.gov/Wildlife/Pages/Wildlife-Diversity.aspx.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.