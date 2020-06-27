Put on God’s complete set of armor provided for us, so that you will be protected as you fight against the evil strategies of the accuser! Your hand-to-hand combat is not with human beings, but with the highest principalities and authorities operating in rebellion under the heavenly realms. For they are a powerful class of demon-gods and evil spirits that hold this dark world in bondage. Because of this, you must wear all the armor that God provides so you’re protected as you confront the slanderer, for you are destined for all things and will rise victorious.
Ephesians 6:11-13 (TPT)
While visiting our 6-year-old granddaughter, I noticed she had paper masks for her baby dolls. They were decorated with flowers and hearts. Our granddaughter is quite complex, very athletic, sometimes diva-like and dramatic, with just a hint of hilarity. It is common for her to memorize an entire kid’s musical movie and recite or sing it word for word. If she lived near a large city, Broadway could be her future.
As I asked about the masks, she began a dramatic musical and dance presentation about social distancing and COVID 19. Somehow, I was laughing on the outside, while inside, there was a sadness for little children trying to understand all the struggles taking place in the world. They hear bits and pieces about masks, riots, social distancing, protestors, hate speech, let alone, everything else going on in the world.
We are watching the effects of allowing fear, hatred, abandonment, and anger, to take root in the hearts of people. It grows into something only God can uproot. We must pray God protects their innocent minds and hearts during these violent and confusing times.
The sky is not falling, and the earth is not rising up, no matter what the media may tell you. But anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear knows there is a battle raging in the unseen world.
Yes, you may need those eyes to dodge a brick but our neighbor in another city is not the enemy. We are not fighting people; we are in a spiritual battle. We are fighting satan himself, the ruler of the dark world, the fallen angel who wants to take as many down with him as possible.
He uses our old wounds, past hurts, abuse, neglect, rejection, and unfair treatment, as weapons against ourselves, luring us down the wrong path following the wrong people. Remember the road to fairness can take you to some very dark places.
Whatever happened to, “let’s agree to disagree?” It seems the enemy, the puppet master, is pulling the strings of the media and other groups of people to keep us divided and in turmoil.
If we are really Christians, we believe the Word of God is truth, and we obey and trust God for all outcomes, regardless of our feelings or emotions. We do not play God, nor do we push our agendas on others or take things into our own hands.
But with that said, we bow only before God. God talks about this in Romans 12:19, “Beloved, don’t be obsessed with taking revenge, but leave that to God’s righteous justice. For the Scriptures say: “If you don’t take justice in your own hands, I will release justice for you,” says the Lord.” (TPT)
If we are Christ followers, we love others, despite what they say or do to us and we pray for our enemies. Romans 12:20 (TPT) reminds us, “If our enemy is hungry, buy him lunch! Win him over with kindness. For your surprising generosity will awaken his conscience, and God will reward you with favor.”
Are we doing this? Or, are we just complaining and hoping for the best? Maybe we will buy another box of ammunition or add a security system for our home, which is fine, but shouldn’t we be mindful of praying and drawing close to God. We should be moving mountains! We should STOP allowing ourselves to be intimidated, disturbed, and living fearfully and cowardly. Figure it out, the enemy wants us to be upset and living our lives upside down in chaos, fear and despair!
The enemy wants us distracted, touting our own agenda, acting out of emotion, while he sits back licking his chops. Stop making problems the focus of our attention and walk differently than the world.
Focusing on past hurts, feelings and emotions leads us straight into the devil’s trap. Proverbs 19:21 says, “Many are the plans in a person’s heart, but it is the Lord’s purpose that prevails. God’s plan and purpose for your life will always prevail.” We must believe Him, trust Him, and live in Him!
Are we focused on God or something else? Spending three hours watching the news is like quicksand for the soul! Renew your mind in His Word, praying, seeking wisdom and truth from Him. Romans 8:6 (TPT) declares, “For the mind-set of the flesh is death, but the mind-set controlled by the Spirit finds life and peace.”
If we continue down our current path, we are about six feet from civil war. We better armor UP or lose everything we hold dear. Ephesians 6:14-17 reminds us to, “Put on truth as a belt to strengthen you to stand in triumph. Put on holiness as the protective armor that covers your heart. Stand on your feet alert, then you’ll always be ready to share the blessings of peace.
In every battle, take faith as your wrap-around shield, for it is able to extinguish the blazing arrows coming at you from the evil one! Embrace the power of salvation’s full deliverance, like a helmet to protect your thoughts from lies.”
Theresa Rowe is the founder of Shaped by Faith, TV and radio host, author and motivational wellness speaker. Website, www.shapedbyfaith.com.
