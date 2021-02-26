The 59th annual Owensboro Art Guild Juried Exhibition will open Sunday at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
This year it includes 69 two and three dimensional pieces made by 70 artists from Kentucky and surrounding states, and was judged by local artist William Kolok.
Kolok is a sculptor who works primarily in wood and stone. He has been a working artist for more than 50 years and retired from Kentucky Wesleyan College as an art professor. He now works out of his studio at 2901 Veach Road.
The juried exhibition — the oldest, continuously running show of its kind in Kentucky — will run through April 23.
Evansville painter Nancy Raen Mendez was awarded the Best-in-Show Award for her piece “Hers,” a figurative work in oil. The First-Place Award was won by Iris Gentry, a Henderson painter, for her piece “Daphne,” a portrait in oil.
The Second-Place Award was won by Larry Simpson, of Owensboro, for his piece “Rue de Rivoli,” an oil on canvas, and the Third-Place Award went to Alla Gilbert, of Russellville, for “Respite II.”
There were also six honorable mentions this year that went to Rhonda McEnroe, Cynthia Watson, Terry Rone, Rob Millard-Mendez, Carol Bosko, and Bill Whorrall.
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director, said for a volunteer organization like the Owensboro Art Guild to have such a long, continuously running show is impressive, and a testament that the organization is a true celebration for local artists.
The show also continues to grow each year, attracting artists from outside the immediate region, as well as “very, high-quality art,” Hood said.
Selma Weisenberg, art guild president, said last year’s exhibition had about 60 pieces of art.
The guild is important, Weisenberg said, because it brings local artists’ artwork to the public eye. There are a lot of artists in Owensboro and the region, and this juried exhibition “enabled the artist to put their work out for the community to view.”
The traditional gala and awards presentation is postponed until April 18 due to pandemic restrictions; however, this show will be open to the public for viewing for the first time from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
There will also be a virtual tour of the exhibition, and special programming presented by some of the winning artists to be announced.
The museum is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free, but donations of $3 for adults and $2 for children are encouraged.
For more information about this show, or others upcoming at the museum visit www.omfa.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
