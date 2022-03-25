The Owensboro Art Guild will have reason to celebrate Saturday.
The guild will be having its 60th annual Juried Exhibition reception and awards presentation from 6-8 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, who also sponsors the event.
“It’s definitely honorable to be in this position for the 60th juried show,” said Sarah Higdon, president of the Owensboro Art Guild. “I have been involved with the guild for about three years and the last two years I was vice president, so this is my first year as the president. …Every year, I’ve came to this show and it’s an amazing show ….”
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA director, said she was thrilled about the show and described as “more than an opening and awards presentation.”
“It’s really a grand celebration of what a group of … local artists have been able to do over a period of six decades, several generations of these artists have done it in an effort to help enrich the cultural environment of our community,” Hood said.
The Owensboro Art Guild is the commonwealth’s oldest continuing visual arts organization operated by artists and sponsors a variety of exhibition opportunities throughout the year.
Hood recalls the exhibition that took place in 1963 in a “large vacant house down on Griffith Avenue” across the street from where the Owensboro Board of Education building is currently located.
The home was covered from “floor to ceiling with paintings.”
“It was a truly remarkable event and that, I think, kicked off the excitement of continuing the juried exhibitions,” Hood said.
According to OMFA, 74 artists from Kentucky and surrounding states competed for more than $3,500 in merit and purchase awards which will be presented at the reception.
All entries submitted into the exhibition were judged by Bob Lockhart, professor emeritus at Bellarmine University in Louisville, who Hood notes has “impeccable taste” and “a very fine artist.”
From 141 entries, Lockhart juried the exhibition to 72 two-and-three dimensional works and selected 11 merit awards, according to a press release from OMFA.
“The quality of the exhibition has been enhanced remarkably over the years, which is sort of a testimonial to the ability of the artists who grow in their disciplines,” Hood said.
Higdon notes the importance of what the arts do for her personally and beyond simply by sharing art with others.
“I’ve always been into art since I could pick up a pencil,” Higdon said. “It’s really just about the community and bringing everyone together and just the joy and … the emotion that you get from even just displaying the art. And especially if you purchase a piece of art, you can take it home and take that joy home with you. And … just seeing what talent that some of these people have that are in our own town. …We have a lot of very good talent here in Owensboro.”
The traditional gala and awards presentation, which is usually held in conjunction with the opening of the exhibition, was delayed due to pandemic concerns.
The exhibition opened to the public on Feb. 27 in the museum’s Carnegie Exhibition Wing, which Hood said has been well received.
“We’ve had a really big response in terms of the daily attendance — an unusually large response,” Hood said. “Not only Owensboro but people from the region coming to see this exhibition ….”
Admission to the event and the museum is free and open to the public to attend, while donations of $3 for adults and $2 for children are encouraged.
The awards presentation will take place at 7 p.m.
“...For us to be able to keep it going and … to make it this far, it takes a lot to have the Art Guild,” Higdon said. “We’re based on volunteers; we obviously don’t get paid — it’s all just work that we have to put in together, so it definitely should be celebrated.”
The exhibition will continue following the gala and awards presentation through April 22 and will be open during regular museum hours from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit the museum’s website at omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
