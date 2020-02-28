The Owensboro Art Guild will open its 58th juried exhibition with a gala Saturday night at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art.
And this year’s showcase of regional artists is larger than last year’s by at least 11 pieces, according to art guild president Selma Wiesenberg.
“We had a huge number of participants this year,” Wiesenberg said. “It’s a variety of artists. We had a good collection of all mediums.”
The OAG exhibition is the longest continuously running juried show in Kentucky, according to guild president Selma Wiesenberg.
Wiesenberg said there are many new artists in the show, and that it is an “inclusive and eclectic” representation of regional art.
“The caliber of art that came in this time was just outstanding,” she said. “More than half of what we took in didn’t make the show. The quality is exceptional.”
This show was juried by Jon Michael Siau, an Evansville artist who has been commissioned to create works for the U.S. Olympic Committee, Mickey Mantle, the Judds, Garth Brooks, and more.
Siau was a high school art teacher for 42 years, and he primarily works in watercolor, drawing, and printmaking.
The juried exhibition will have $3,500 in purchase and merit awards.
Wiesenberg said how show selection works is the juror goes through the pieces, and no one from the art guild is present “to keep from influencing.”
Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director, said out of the 139 entries, the juror selected 62 two-and-three dimensional pieces.
She said it’s a strong show with a wide variety of media. In particular, she said, there are 14 pieces of three-dimensional works, “which is a bit unusual to have that many.”
“So that will give the show a somewhat different look than in the past, because there will be so many options on sculpture stands,” she said.
The awards for best in show, first, second, and third place will take place during the gala on Saturday. There is also a special judge’s merit award for $200 that will be given out, as well as five honorable mentions.
The gala preview will run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with the awards ceremony taking place at 7:30 p.m.
For reservations call 270-685-3181 or email info@omfa.us.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
