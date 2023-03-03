The Owensboro Symphony Chamber Orchestra will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5 at St. Stephen Cathedral, 610 Locust St., for “Arts at the Cathedral.”
Members of the Owensboro Symphony Brass and Percussion sections, the St. Stephen Cathedral Chorus and organist James Wells will perform John Rutter’s “Gloria” under the direction of Troy Quinn, the symphony’s music director.
