Owensboro Health has begun hosting the Owensboro Symphony’s “Music on Call” program in its lobby where live musicians will play throughout the months of December.
Bringing live music to the hospital, according to Debbie Zuerner, director of community engagement at OH, is part of the health care system’s “Arts in Healing” program, meant to incorporate the arts into healing and the overall wellness of patients and the community, at large.
“We know that the arts have a role to play. When those are integrated into the healthcare setting, it does impact health, wellness and health outcomes,” she said. “It’s one more incredible tool in our tool box to be able to impact health, wellness and health impact in our community.”
OH began hosting the “Music on Call” program in 2016 through its community health investment grant and has also worked to invest in other art programs throughout the community that affect health and wellness of the region.
“What we know from the science is that it does make a difference,” Zuerner said. “Music and art interventions do make a difference in the health and wellness and health outcomes of individuals and communities.”
She said the “Arts in Healing” program helps people think about artistic expression in a different way.
For patients, she said it affects health outcomes and brings hope and light into not only their stay in the hospital, but their overall healing process and affects the families and loved ones of patients who may be having a difficult time coping.
“People love that music and it’s meaningful for someone who may be experiencing a difficult time with a loved one in the hospital. It’s meaningful and uplifting,” she said. “It helps people think about art being utilized in medicine and arts and healing in just different way.”
“Arts in Healing,” Zuerner said, and especially the “Music on Call” program were especially important during the pandemic when many patients and family members of patients were experiencing isolation.
Although the performances were virtual last year due to COVID-19, Zuerner said the hospital was able to live stream performances on its arts channel in the hospital and patient rooms.
“The Music on Call is just one beautiful, shining example of the Arts in Healing program and the intentional focus that we have,” she said. “It really has opened everyone’s eyes to what a significant tool this can be to help us.”
