I have experienced some memorable Ash Wednesdays during my years as a Catholic priest.
When I was newly ordained, I was substituting at a small rural parish on the Saturday evening after Ash Wednesday. Everyone in church had ashes on their forehead. This was odd — people receive ashes only on Ash Wednesday itself.
As I tried to account for the ashes, I arrived at the logical conclusion: no one there had taken a bath since Wednesday. Throughout Mass, I tried to focus on spiritual things, but my mind would not budge from my conclusion: nobody had bathed since Wednesday.
After Mass, I was standing by the doors of the church to greet people as they left. Close by was the receptacle that holds the holy water into which people dip their fingers and trace the cross on their forehead, chest and shoulders as they enter.
In the place of the holy water, the pastor had placed a dish of ashes. As people entered the church they had traced the cross on their foreheads with the ashes. It was a beautiful symbol, especially on the first Sunday of Lent when some people may not have been able to attend Ash Wednesday Mass. However, I would have appreciated knowing this beforehand.
Each Ash Wednesday I trace the cross with ashes onto the foreheads of those who come before me. This year, to avoid the possibility of transmitting the Covid-19 virus, the Vatican is mandating that the minister sprinkle ashes over the person’s head. Though this may be foreign to us, it is actually the practice in much of the Church.
For example in the Great Jubilee Year of 2000, I participated in a pilgrimage to Rome with members of the parish where I served; we were there for Ash Wednesday.
In the morning, we attended Mass in St. Peter’s Square with over 100,000 people. I shivered as winter winds whipped around marble buildings and into the open square where we were seated.
That afternoon a few of us were walking around Rome when the Popemobile passed us. We followed the short motorcade up a hill to the Church of Saint Sabina, where the Pope celebrates Ash Wednesday evening Mass. Inside the church, I joined a line of people to receive ashes; Pope John Paul II sprinkled the ashes over my head.
During my sabbatical in Jerusalem, I attended Ash Wednesday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. There I also received ashes sprinkled over my head.
Ash Wednesday draws crowds. Perhaps it’s because we are getting something, even if it is only ashes. Hispanics, many of whom attend Mass only on special occasions, turn out en masse. But perhaps, there’s something more; perhaps by the act of receiving ashes, I am saying: “I am a sinner.”
The use of ashes originated in Old Testament times. Ashes symbolized sorrow for one’s sins and a desire to change. When Jonah preached: “Forty days more and Nineveh will be destroyed ... the king of Nineveh arose from his throne, removed his robe, covered himself with sackcloth, and sat in ashes” (Jonah 3: 4,6 ESV).
Since the Middle Ages, the Church has used ashes to mark the beginning of the season of Lent, when we mourn for our sins. The ashes for Ash Wednesday come from the burned palm branches of Palm Sunday of previous years.
As the priest or minister gives out the ashes, he says: “Remember, man, that thou art dust and unto dust thou shall return” (Genesis 3:19) or: “Turn from sin and be faithful to the Gospel” (Mark 1:15).
This past summer a friend asked me to go to the local hospice to visit a member of his family who had been away from the Church for years. Perhaps, my friend suggested, the family member might even consent to confession.
The man gladly took the opportunity to confess his sins. When it was time for the man to pray the Act of Contrition, a prayer of sorrow for one’s sins, I offered to lead the prayer sentence by sentence so the man could repeat it after me. He said to me: “Father, I’ve prayed the Act of Contrition every night for 20 years.”
Though he had not attended church, he had practiced his faith.
There are several versions of the Act of Contrition.
My favorite is the one that seven-year-olds learn as they prepare to go to confession for the first time.
It embodies, I believe, the spirit of Lent: God, I am sorry for my sins with all my heart./ In choosing to do wrong and failing to do good/I have sinned against You,/ whom I should love above all things./ I firmly intend, with Your help,/ to do penance,/ to sin no more/ and to avoid whatever leads me to sin./ Our Savior Jesus Christ suffered and died;/ in His Name, my God, have mercy.
The Rev. Ray Clark is a priest of the Diocese of Owensboro.
