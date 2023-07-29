I was in my living room in central Japan on the afternoon of Friday, July 8, 2022 when my wife darted in and turned on the television. Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo had been attacked at a campaign event and had immediately collapsed.
Within the day, the attack had proved fatal.
A year has passed, and the timing seems right to recap what to my mind has been the strangest fallout from an assassination in modern history.
First, it’s important to know that Abe was a towering figure in Japanese politics. He was easily the most prominent member of Japan’s dominant political party, the Liberal Democratic Party (which, despite its name, is conservative). The LDP has been in power in Japan for 63 years of its 67-year existence, and Abe held the whip hand for the last decade.
After a short stint as PM from 2006 to 2007, Abe won the job again in 2012, this time with a major policy agenda and the resolve to push it through.
He made a name for himself with sweeping and controversial changes the likes of which prior PMs wouldn’t have dared. He aggressively courted inflation, he reinterpreted Japan’s pacifist constitution, and he generally shook things up in a shake-averse system.
In terms of power and influence, he was a generational figure for the conservatives, something akin to a Ronald Reagan in the US.
His second tenure as PM—the longest in Japanese history—ended in September 2020 due to recurring health concerns. He remained active in government, though, continuing to serve in the Japanese House of Representatives and frequently campaigning on behalf of other LDP members.
At one such campaign event in the summer of 2022, Abe was approached on the street, shot, and killed.
(It’s worth an aside to mention that Japan had only four firearm-related homicides in 2022, a stat that should drive home just how shocking this all was.)
The story behind the assassination then erupted into a scandal all its own.
The shooter, then 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, was out for revenge, feeling that his life had been ruined by something known as the Unification Church. A Christian offshoot originating in South Korea in the 1950s, the UC is known mostly for its mass weddings and the selling of indulgences (more on that later).
If Abe was like Reagan, then the UC is like Scientology—an oddball religious movement that seems to have money and power well beyond what its membership would indicate.
In the ‘50s, Japan’s rightwing LDP and this South Korean church forged a bond over a shared anti-communist stance. Abe’s grandfather, himself a prime minister and LDP member, established these ties which have persisted for decades—LDP politicians promote the UC, and UC members staff the LDP.
But back to those indulgences, or “spiritual sales,” as they’re known. The UC in Japan has long been criticized for aggressively eliciting large donations from its members, claiming that the money aids deceased relatives in the afterlife.
In another place and time this sort of behavior spurred the Protestant Reformation, so, historically speaking, these are no small infractions.
The coercive fundraising was such an issue that, in 1987, several hundred lawyers in Japan formed the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales to help former UC members recoup money the church pressured them into giving. The Asahi Shimbun newspaper reports that between 1987 and 2021, NNLASS
successfully sued the UC on behalf of former members and their families for damages in excess of ¥123.7 billion ($882 million).
So the church has a reputation of bringing its adherents to financial ruin. One such adherent was the mother of assassin Yamagami Tetsuya.
In the days and weeks following Abe’s shooting, two types of stories flooded Japanese news: 1) accounts of Yamagami’s mother donating her family into poverty, and 2) political stories about Abe and the LDP’s deep connections to the church that extracted her money.
Yamagami had felt acutely aggrieved by the role the LDP had played in the UC’s presence in Japan. According to his interviews with police, this motivated his revenge plot against LDP leadership.
But here’s the twist: the assassin’s story resonated.
Yamagami wasn’t universally embraced by any means, but both the public and the government sympathized with the killer’s position to a degree that I wouldn’t have thought possible.
Though one might expect an outpouring of support for the party of a slain leader, LDP approval ratings began to sink as details emerged about the killer’s backstory. By the end of July 2022, PM Kishida Fumio (LDP) had requested that members of his party come clean to the public about their relationships with the church. In August, Kishida reshuffled his cabinet to weed out strong UC connections, removing Abe’s own brother in the process.
NNLASS was given a role in advising the government on coerced donations, and two laws were passed in December limiting the ways in which religious donations can be solicited. The government is also moving to dissolve the UC’s legal status as a religious organization, though the process is ongoing.
Strange as it is to say, these changes read as though they were taken from the assassin’s wishlist.
All of this puts me in mind of the F. Scott Fitzgerald line: “The test of a first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposed ideas in the mind at the same time, and still retain the ability to function.”
On one hand, the assassination was not justified, and it has been roundly condemned for the murder it was. Yamagami is currently behind bars awaiting trial and will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
On the other hand, a political party was in bed with a highly suspect church, and the country is finally shining a light on that.
Japan duly honored its deceased leader and simultaneously stood against his shady associations. One year on, the country seems to be holding these two opposed ideas in mind, and that is why things continue to function.
