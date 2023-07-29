I was in my living room in central Japan on the afternoon of Friday, July 8, 2022 when my wife darted in and turned on the television. Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo had been attacked at a campaign event and had immediately collapsed.

Within the day, the attack had proved fatal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.