Members of the fictional Pelican Roost retirement community will be living it up on stage during the production of “Assisted Living: The Musical” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the RiverPark Center.
The musical, written and starring Rick Compton and Betsy Bennett — collectively known as Compton & Bennett — will make its debut downtown this weekend.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it,” Compton said. “... We’re really happy to be playing in a place like Owensboro.”
Described as a “vaudeville-esque romp,” Compton said the show can be viewed as “slices of life” where both he and Bennett make up 18 different characters.
“Pelican Roost is a very active retirement community where 70-something is the new 20-something,” he said. “... It’s kind of hard to explain the type of theatre it is because it is a series of vignettes. There’s really no plot line or anything like that; but the characters are extremely strong, and two characters really drive a lot of the show.”
Compton and Bennett, based in southwest Florida, have been working together as a professional creative team since 1995 and are members of The Dramatists Guild of America.
The musical’s inception came about in 2008 when the executive director of a venue followed the pair out to the parking lot to compliment them on a reading for another show they’d written and wanted to bring them back to introduce another production.
“(The executive director) said, ‘OK, well my brochure goes to print next week. So what show will you be bringing back next time?’ And we had nothing,” Compton said. “Betsy (and I started) looking around the parking lot.”
“We saw somebody that was putting a walker into the back of their car into the truck,” Bennett said. “Rick said, ‘How about something on assisted living?’ ”
Compton said Bennett answered “very sarcastically — literally elbows me — ‘Yeah, right. ‘Assisted Living: The Musical.’’ ”
The pair worked on the last-minute idea for about three to four months before debuting it in 2010 in Naples, Florida.
A local review of the show attracted the attention of the Associated Press and eventually spawned interviews and features on BBC Scotland, BBC World and ABC World News, and coverage in more than 180 news outlets worldwide.
“We recognized then that we had something bigger on our hands,” Compton said.
Compton and Bennett then reached out to colleagues in New York to secure a producer and director and went through two Equity workshops.
“... We’ve been on the road ever since,” Bennett said.
Compton and Bennett have a “blast” doing the show and highlight the content, for the most part, being very positive without sad songs or vulgar language.
“It (is) about all of our friends and our colleagues and everybody else — so we couldn’t make fun of them,” Compton said.
“This is nothing but fun,” Bennett said.
Compton said the show is “high energy” and dives into the more positive side of aging.
“(If) the Smothers Brothers and ‘The Golden Girls’ had a baby — it would be this show,” he said. “There’s a fork in the road that is chosen relatively early, like at the age of 45 or 50; and (in) that fork in the road, there’s two choices: I can resent aging and grow bitter and angry at decreasing abilities or I can celebrate who I am every moment, look for new opportunities and new things that I can do better.
“We’re hoping to show what that optimistic fork is and hoping to point people in that direction.”
The show is sponsored by Western Kentucky Elder Law.
Tickets are available at riverparkcenter.org or can be purchased by calling the RiverPark Center’s box office at 270-687-2770.
