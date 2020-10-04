Isaac Murphy is the new senior human resource generalist at Atmos Energy.
He will be responsible for all human resource functions for the company’s employees in Kentucky and part of Tennessee.
Murphy has a bachelor of science degree in business with an emphasis in human resources and a master’s degree in management from Brescia University.
He also has certifications in Society of Human Resources PHR and SHRM-CP.
Murphy has more than seven years of human resources experience.
He previously worked as a safety specialist for Atmos for six years.
