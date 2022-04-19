Owensboro musician Joshua Orion Johnson-Arnold, known under the name Joshua Orion, found his pathway to music through a rather unconventional artist.
“As a young kid, I think I went through a phase where I liked The Beatles and stuff like that and then I kind of got out of music,” Orion said. “And when I was probably 13 or 14, I really got into ‘Weird Al’ (Yankovic). ‘Weird Al’ got me into the music that he was … parodying ….”
While Orion, 34, said that Yankovic’s comedy drew him in, the music itself is what led him back to rediscovering his love of the artform.
Growing up, Orion admits that his upbringing included an “out-of-tune piano” in his home though both his parents were not musically inclined, but mentioned that his mother’s father played guitar and personally knew popular artists of the ‘70s such as Kris Kristofferson and John Prine.
It was after his grandfather’s passing that Orion was left with his Martin acoustic guitar — one that Orion still uses to this day.
Orion attended “almost every school” in the Owensboro area, including Burns Elementary School, Newton Parrish Elementary School, Owensboro 5-6 Center and eventually graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 2006.
While he picked up the trombone in the high school band, he wasn’t able to keep his place due to needing to focus on his academics.
Despite this, Orion found an outlet by joining the short-lived local metal band Arson during his early teens before following his personal tastes of pursuing acoustic music as a solo artist, noting his fondness of vocals and harmonies.
“I went completely in the other direction,” Orion said. “I started listening to The Beatles again, America — a lot of those ‘70s soft-rock (artists).”
His first solo show took place in 2008 at Paradise City Cafe for a three-hour set where he was paid $20, a similar rate that Orion continued to play for the following years.
But Orion did not have a concern about payment as he was simply trying to establish himself.
“I would … get hired more than anyone else, so it got my name out there,” Orion said.
During this time, Orion admits he was trying to get comfortable with playing music he wanted to showcase.
“I think as a musician early on, I did play a lot of music to try and please other people …,” Orion said.
While having steady solo gigs, Orion joined the lineup of the indie band White Knight, where the group recorded two studio albums, a live album and went on tour playing in states such as Ohio, Tennessee and Wisconsin mostly focusing on performing and recording original music.
Orion and the group members also helped run Capers Café in Hartford, where Orion worked as a waiter before he took the leap and decided to focus on music full-time in 2012.
“It was (scary). I didn’t know if it was going to work or not. It was an experiment,” Orion said. “At the time, I didn’t have very many bills so not getting paid very much wasn’t the worst thing in the world as long as I played a bunch of shows ….”
Orion and members of White Knight joined the cover band Interface, before moving onto The Black Keys-influenced The Orchids where the group played a set at the International Bar-B-Q Festival and released a couple singles that fared well on social media.
Orion continued to explore a number of genres and became part of classic rock group Hereward the Wake, which led to the creation of Friends the band, where the latter played a number of events like AmpedUp Brew Fest at Beaver Dam Amphitheater, Friday After 5, Live on the Banks and PorchFest OBKY.
It was around this time that Orion became a vocalist, guitarist and keyboard player for the five-piece outfit Vinyl Groove, which was a different element for Orion with the group’s focus on funkier and pop-driven tunes with the inclusion of saxophone and trumpet.
Orion continues to play with Vinyl Groove, backup keys for Hounds & Horns, as a solo artist and with most of the Friends the band lineup, now under the new name Galactic Foghorn.
For his solo shows, Orion is keen on making sure to have fresh content each time.
“I can probably do three three-hour sets and not play a single same song,” Orion said. “I’ve got tons of cover songs. … It sounds silly, but I probably have over 1,000 at this point.”
Fast forward 10 years, Orion continues to sustain a career solely in music but admits the hurdles that he has to face regularly.
“In the summer, you make a lot (and) in the winter, you get nothing,” Orion said. “It’s all about knowing how to save your money ….”
Orion also said that even diet plays a pivotal role.
“(You have to make) sure you don’t eat the wrong thing. That’s something a lot of people don’t think about,” Orion said. “I love eating spicy food, but that’s something I can’t do … like, if I have a show tomorrow, I’ll have to eat … bland food. I won’t use too much sauce or anything that’s going to affect my stomach in a bad way, but mostly my throat. I don’t think anything too acidic ….”
Orion and many others faced the challenge of playing gigs during the past couple years due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
Thankfully, Orion was able to persevere despite his initial hesitations to play out during the uncertainty.
“I was at the mercy of a lot of people,” Orion said. “If people would hire me for a gig, I would be fairly far away from the audience and stuff like that. I took a little bit of a hit but it wasn’t as much as I kind of expected it to be, strangely enough. …The pandemic did definitely affect things — not as many gigs, but the gigs I played, I tried to make sure they were safe ....”
And Orion points out that being able to sustain a career in music is more than just playing the shows he books.
“It’s very schedule-based,” Orion said. “You have to be very organized, you have to write down everything …. I book shows sometimes a year in advance, so you really have to make sure that you don’t double book, you have to have a calendar; you’re more of an event planner on the business side ....
“Most of the business (is) the days leading up to the show, getting ready for it ….”
Even on the rough days or offseasons, Orion continues to power through because of what music does for him.
“(Music) makes me fulfilled,” Orion said. “I will say for sure in the winter months, what affects me more is not getting gigs or not getting money, it’s not being able to play in front of people. It kind of makes me depressed. …Playing in front of people is important. I can play in my living room all the time but being in front of people does something different for me; it’s hard to explain.
“I will say I’m addicted to it. If I don’t have it, it hurts. It’s hard to put my finger on exactly what it is about it that is addictive, but it definitely is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.