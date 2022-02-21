Avian Bird Flu has returned to our area.
This is a very important and serious issue that commercial broiler, turkey, and layer producers are very aware of.
Backyard chicken coops are critical in this as well.
Since the second week of February, the avian influenza has been confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County Indiana, a backyard poultry flock in Virginia, and a commercial broiler farm in Fulton County.
There was also a suspected positive case in a Webster County commercial turkey farm but confirmation had not occurred as of writing this column.
In 2017, Kentucky experienced an outbreak of low pathogenic avian influenza. This time the diagnosis is of high pathogenic avian influenza, a much more contagious and serious economic threat to the poultry industry and farms.
High pathogenic is considered a foreign animal disease.
This allows the federal government’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to become the agency in charge of these situations.
Because this is a foreign disease, the USDA will be able to provide indemnity to integrators, farms, and backyard growers of depopulated flocks.
The last outbreak of high path avian influenza in the United States was in 2015 when a depopulation of 50 million birds was required in the upper midwest.
This challenge will result in financial loss for the integrators and farms and disrupt exports. Mexico has already temporarily suspended imports of chicken products from Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.
The cause of avian influenza movement into our area is suspected to be from infected migratory waterfowl. If a case is confirmed at a farm or backyard flock, all birds are euthanized at that location. APHIS will quarantine all poultry within 1.86 miles in all directions of the infected location.
APHIS will also go door to door confirming if backyard flocks are present within that area of quarantine. All poultry beyond 1.86 miles but within 6.21 miles in all directions of the infected location are in a control zone.
No poultry can be moved or litter applied in the control zone without receiving permission from APHIS.
Two negative tests are required before control zone poultry can be moved to the processor. APHIS will go door to door confirming if backyard flocks are present within the control zone.
APHIS is in charge in these situations and their goal is eradication. They implement a rapid diagnosis supported in Kentucky by the Murray State Animal Disease Diagnostic lab at Hopkinsville or the University of Kentucky Animal Disease Diagnostic lab at Lexington.
APHIS requires confirmed flocks to be depopulated within 24 hours of diagnosis. Carcass disposal is to be on-farm composting.
There are no cases where Avian Influenza has been transferred to humans. Monitor commercial and backyard flocks closely. The first symptom is reduced water consumption, followed by reduced feed consumption. Diarrhea and swollen heads will soon develop. Backyard flock owners are encouraged to report sick or suspect birds to APHIS at 1-866-536-7593.
Pasture Weed Control ProgramWeed control is a critical component of pasture yield and subsequent animal stocking rates. If you have not been able to justify the herbicide and equipment expense to control weeds, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture has a program for you.
The department will provide the sprayer and enough chemicals for the treatment of 10 acres of hay or grazing land or 100 gallons of spraying mix to be used for spot spraying. A department representative will demonstrate proper mixing and application techniques.
A number of nuisance weeds can be treated under this program depending on the needs of the participant. This program is only designed to target weeds that have a negative impact on agricultural production forage fields and is limited to broadleaf weeds.
The online application period to participate in this program opened on Feb. 1 and closes on Feb. 29. Only seven participants per county are allowed. For more information and the application, visit KDA online services at https://www.kyagr.com/consumer/pest-and-recycling.html.
Private Applicator TrainingThe last private pesticide applicator training will be this Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Daviess County Extension Office. Call our office at 270-685-8480 if you need to check the expiration date of your certification.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
