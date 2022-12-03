“As the family goes so goes the nation and so goes the whole world in which we live.” — St. Pope John Paul II
St. Pope John Paul II viewed the family as the “domestic Church,” so much so that he saw the family as the anchor or foundation of all of society.
St. Paul gives us a biblical foundation for this concept in 1 Corinthians 12:12-26.
St. Paul uses the analogy that we today call the body of Christ. All baptized believers make up the body with Christ Himself being the head of the body. In verse 26 he states that if one part suffers then all parts suffer. I would like to take this analogy one step further or deeper, to the molecular level.
I see the family as a cell in the body of Christ. We know that cells are the building blocks of all life. We all start out as a one cell person. So, if we say that the family is that cell within the body of Christ, then it would make sense that the husband and wife are the nucleus of the cell.
The nucleus controls and regulates the activities of the cell (family). When an outside toxin or cancer attacks the body, it is the nucleus that sends signals to fend off the cancer.
However, that cancer attacks the very cell of the body. More precisely, it attacks the nucleus. Kill the nucleus and kill the cell. Therefore, in society we can see the health of the body of Christ by the health of the cells (families).
As a Church, we need to closely look at what can harm the cells.
The question should be what are the cancers that are harming and attacking the cells, our families?
The biggest cancer is divorce.
I had a professor in my post graduate studies who said that divorce is family suicide. However, we know that there are many causes of divorce.
Anything that comes between the relationship of the husband and wife, no matter how good it looks, can be a potential cancer. Here are some potential cancers, some good and some bad.
1. Addictions — Addictions such as pornography, sex, drugs, alcohol, shopping or gambling can start out subtly but turn deadly very quickly. Most addictions are what I would call intimacy disorders, meaning we take our need for intimacy (with spouse and God) to another thing or person. Addiction is what happens when one turns in on themselves, thus the nucleus collapses.
2. Job/career — We all need to make money, and I believe that life can be so much better when we love what we do to provide for our family. I remember when I first started in church ministry. I loved serving God’s people, but it was starting to interfere with family time. My wise mother-in-law, a devout Catholic, told my wife, “Joe will never cheat on you, the Church is his mistress.” OUCH! This good thing, the Church, was pulling me away from my nucleus.
3. Youth Sports — This one might get some push back, but often the enemy of the best is the good. Youth sports at their core are good. Kids can learn a lot from being on teams and learning teamwork. However, constant travel ball (whatever sport they play) can interfere with quality family time and worship time on the weekends. When we are watching our kids play sports, we are not looking at each other, communicating with one another, and investing quality time in our spouse. Your kids are not the nucleus, you and your spouse are.
Satan wants to destroy your family! If the couple are an image of Jesus, the Bridegroom, and the Church, the bride (See Ephesians 5) then the biggest enemy of marriage will be Satan. A healthy family cocreates with God to bring more images of Him into the world, and Satan hates nothing more than God and His creation.
You are here to guard that creation, that cell, that body, that domestic Church. You and your spouse are the first line of defense, the immune system of the cell. Just in the way that it takes the Holy Spirit to create life (the family) it takes our reliance on the Holy Spirit to sustain a healthy family life (the cell).
A happy, healthy marriage is chemotherapy for the Body of Christ. Fight the cancer!
Joe Bland is from Whitesville, and is married to his wife Cathy of 35 years. He has over twenty years of experience in the field of Youth, Family Life, Marriage, Evangelization, Teaching Theology, Retreat Ministry and Pastoral Ministry. He currently serves as Retreat Director for Gasper River Catholic Retreat Center in Bowling Green and is also a Catholic Mindset Coach and runs a Healing Ministry with Restoration Ministries.
At Grace Marriage, we provide a framework to help a couple manage life and protect and grow their marriage. If you’d like to grow in your marriage and be closer than ever before, come join us at gracemarriage.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.