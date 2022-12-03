“As the family goes so goes the nation and so goes the whole world in which we live.” — St. Pope John Paul II

St. Pope John Paul II viewed the family as the “domestic Church,” so much so that he saw the family as the anchor or foundation of all of society.

Joe Bland is from Whitesville, and is married to his wife Cathy of 35 years. He has over twenty years of experience in the field of Youth, Family Life, Marriage, Evangelization, Teaching Theology, Retreat Ministry and Pastoral Ministry. He currently serves as Retreat Director for Gasper River Catholic Retreat Center in Bowling Green and is also a Catholic Mindset Coach and runs a Healing Ministry with Restoration Ministries.

At Grace Marriage, we provide a framework to help a couple manage life and protect and grow their marriage. If you’d like to grow in your marriage and be closer than ever before, come join us at gracemarriage.com.

