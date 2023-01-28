He removed the high places and broke the pillars and cut down the Asherah. And he broke in pieces the bronze serpent that Moses had made, for until those days the people of Israel had made offerings to it (it was called Nehushtan). 2 Kings 18:4 ESV

Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. But those who begin to worship the past are doomed for destruction. This certainly became the case for the nation of Israel.

