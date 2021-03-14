Like the entertainment industry, plant associations announce winning performers.
Their winners are selected based on the plant’s garden performance across the country. Perennial Plant of the Year, Hosta of the Year, Stout Silver Medal Award for daylilies, and Peony of the Year are popular plant honors.
The Perennial Plant Association annually names a plant that performs well throughout the United States. The 2021 Perennial Plant of the Year is Calamint or Lesser Calamint. In the trade, it may be found under the scientific name of Calamintha nepeta subsp. nepeta.
This herbaceous perennial is a member of the mint family. It forms a low mounding or bushy habit with a height of 1 to 1.5 feet tall with a spread of 1 to 1.5 feet wide.
It increases by rhizomes and forms a spreading mat. The 1.5-inch long leaves are described as gray green to shades of green in color and fragrant when crushed.
The small, tubular flowers that cover Calaminta nepeta subsp. nepeta are white with a hint of pale blue. The Perennial Plant Association describes the flowers as a cloud of confetti. About 20 of the small, showy flowers are produced on short flower spikes on the plant.
The fragrant flowers begin to appear in June and are produced to September. Bees and other pollinating insects are attracted to the flowers, so this a great plant to include for pollinators. You may also find hummingbirds feeding at the flowers.
This perennial is easy to grow. It prefers full sun, which is greater than 6 hours of direct sun, and well-drained soil. It will tolerate dry, droughty conditions but prefers a moist soil. It is reported as deer resistant.
Since it forms a mat, it can be used as a ground cover, in a rock garden, as an edging, or where a mass planting is needed. Containers are possible locations for this plant as well.
The American Hosta Growers Association chose “Rainbow’s End” (Hosta “Rainbow’s End”) as the 2021 Hosta of the Year. The very thick leaves have a dark green color on the edges.
This dark green color also streaks down into the bright yellow center of the leaf. The yellow center becomes creamy white in summer. The foliage is also described as shiny.
“Rainbow’s End” is a small-sized plant and reaches 11 inches in height with a width of 21 inches. It produces pale purple flowers which appear in late summer.
The flower scape reaches a height of 16 to 19 inches above the leaves. A unique characteristic about this plant is that the flower scape, which is where the flowers appear, is red.
Hostas grow best in moist, well-drained soil. They prefer to grow in shade to part-shade with morning sun to keep the leaves from scorching and looking bad in the summer.
The 2021 daylily award winners will be named after the growing season in late summer to fall. The most recent Stout Silver Medal Award winner named by the American Daylily Society for 2020 is “I Lava You” (Hemerocallis). This award is given to the best daylily overall.
“I Lava You” has a bright red orange color that has a paler orange that seeps into the petals, described as a watermark. The American Daylily Society defines watermark as an area that is above the throat of the flower lighter in color than the rest of the flower.
The showy flower is 9 inches across and produced during the midseason. Even though the flower is open for only one day, the multiple branching flower scape contains 21 to 25 flower buds, which extends the bloom period. The flower scape is about 44 inches tall, holding the flowers above the foliage.
Daylilies prefer full sun but can grow in partial shade. They are desirable for their beautiful bloom, low maintenance, green foliage, and tolerance to both poor soil and drought conditions.
The American Peony Society selected ‘Hillary’ Itoh Hybrid Peony (Paeonia) as the 2021 Peony of the Year and the 2020 Gold Medal winner.
This peony is a result of a hybrid between an herbaceous peony and a woody peony, also known as a tree peony, which is part of the Itoh (Intersectional) group, according to the Society.
The flower is a semi-double to double. The society describes the flower color as coral-red with reddish-maroon flares at opening. As the flowers age, the color fades to a lighter pink with yellow.
The progression continues with the oldest flower described as cream with highlights of the other colors. With this flower characteristic, a variety of colors are present on the plant starting in late spring.
The plant “Hillary” reaches 26 to 30 inches tall and has a rounded shape. The flowers are held on strong stems above the deep green foliage.
The peony requires well-drained soil and will grow in full sun to partial shade. They are propagated by division.
For more information about plant award winners, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipWith new growth starting, it is time to cut back the foliage on ornamental grasses to about 4 to 6 inches. Once the new growth starts, it is hard to remove the brown stems without cutting the new growth.
Upcoming EventThe virtual program, “Get Ready for the Summer Vegetable Garden,” will be presented March 16 at 2 p.m. on the Daviess County Public Library Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dcplibrary/.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
