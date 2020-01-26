When looking for new and improved ornamental or vegetable plants to grow in the garden, consider the All-America Selections (AAS) Winners.
These plants have been tested throughout the United States and are ready for you to grow. The 2020 winners are available for purchase. The winners are marked with the words AAS Winner next to the plant information.
The All-America Selections is a nonprofit organization in North America that tests and introduces significantly improved flowering ornamentals (bedding plants) grown from seed or by cuttings.
They also trial edibles such as fruits and vegetables grown from seed. Trials have been conducted every year since 1932. The award-winning plants are selected by judges who look for significantly improved qualities over current varieties.
There are nine national winners for 2020. Three of the winners are ornamentals or flowers. The other six are edibles consisting of a pumpkin, a cucumber, three tomatoes, and a watermelon.
A national Ornamental Winner from a vegetative cutting is Coleus (Solenostemon scutellarioides) Main Street Beale Street. The foliage of this plant is considered deep red. The plant is bushy, full, and uniform. It reaches 24 to 36 inches in height. It should be spaced 12 to 16 inches apart.
The plant blooms late in the season, so a person does not need to spend time removing the blooms throughout the summer. It can grow in full shade to partial shade to full sun. It is great for the flower border and large pots. The foliage can be cut and used in floral arrangements. This is the first coleus named an AAS Winner.
A national Herbaceous Perennial Winner is a coneflower, Echinacea (Echinacea hybrid) Sombrero Baja Burgundy. The 3-inch, deep, violet-red to red-burgundy flowers are produced from late spring to frost. The plant is compact with a height of 18-20 inches tall. The plant habit includes sturdy branching.
They should be spaced 18 to 24 inches apart. It prefers to grow in full sun. Sombrero® Baja Burgundy tolerates heat, wind, and rain. The flowers make beautiful additions to floral bouquets. The seed heads add interest to fall arrangements. Coneflower attracts pollinators but is deer-resistant. You can enjoy it in a container on your deck in addition to your landscape.
Another national Herbaceous Perennial Winner is Rudbeckia (Rudbeckia x) American Gold Rush. The black center of the flowers is surrounded by bright, golden-yellow petals that arch downward. The 2-inch blossoms cover the plant from summer to September.
A common name is black-eyed Susan, but watch for the cultivar of American Gold, otherwise, you may not find the correct plant. This plant forms an upright mound 22 to 24 inches in height. This is shorter than most of the other Rudbeckia cultivars. Pollinators are attracted to this plant. It is drought and heat tolerant and requires full sun to grow best.
The following six plants are all national Edible-Vegetable Winners.
Pumpkin (Cucurbita maxima) Blue Prince F1 is not only a pretty 7-10 pound, blue pumpkin used for displays, but it can be eaten too! The flavor of the deep orange flesh is described as smooth, non-stringy, sweet, and savory.
This pumpkin blooms earlier and has a better disease resistance package compared to other blue pumpkin cultivars. Grow Blue Prince F1 in full sun with room for vines trailing over 5 feet long. It takes 110 days from transplanting before mature harvestable fruit is available.
Cucumber (Cucumis sativus) Green Light F1 is a crisp and flavorful 3.5-inch long cucumber. Each plant can produce 40 fruits. Leave room in the garden for this vining plant, or train it on a trellis. From sowing seed, it takes 37-42 days until harvest. It grows best in full sun.
Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) Apple Yellow F1 is a unique, yellow tomato that grows 1 to 1.5 inches long and is shaped like an apple. The flavor is described as sweet and citrusy with a firm texture. The indeterminate 5-foot vines produce over 1,000 fruits. Plants need to be staked and spaced at least 2 feet apart. The plant can be grown in a container, but it needs to be staked.
Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) Celano F1 is a small, red, half-ounce grape-shaped fruit. The bushy, semi-determinate plant reaches 3 to 4 feet tall. It spreads 2 feet wide. This is a great tomato plant to grow in a container with some support. Grow it in full sun for best production.
Tomato (Solanum lycopersicum) Resilience F1 is a 3- to 3.5-ounce Roma tomato with deep red flesh. The plant is resistant to blossom end rot and to a few other common tomato diseases. The bushy plants are about 24 inches tall and spread 18 inches wide. The 2-inch long fruits are great for home canning.
Finally, Watermelon (Citrullus lanatus) Mambo F1 produces round 11-pound melons, which mature in about 75 days after transplanting. The background color of the fruit is dark green. Even darker green stripes appear on the fruit. The red flesh of the watermelon is sweet and crisp. Three to four fruits are produced per plant. Space the vining plants 10 feet apart. For more information about the All-America Selections Winners for 2020, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480.
Annette’s Tip
If you want to find seeds for the AAS winners, look for the All-America Selections Winners logo in catalogs, on plant tags at the local garden centers and nurseries, and through websites. Have fun growing these plants!
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
