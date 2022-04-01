Awards were presented for the Owensboro Art Guild’s 60th annual Juried Exhibition at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art on March 26 during a reception for the artists.
Ryan McKain of Evansville won the Best in Show award for “Relaxed Poser,” an abstract work in acrylic.
Kathleen Sauer of Prospect won the first place award for “Thirteen and Five Leaf Clovers,” a portrait in oil.
Rob Millard-Mendez of Evansville received the second place award for “Empiricist Mask,” a construction in wood.
Third place award winner was Amy Musia of Evansville for “Ancestry Evolution of Life.”
Seven honorable mentions were distributed to Jim Barr, Iris Gentry, Stephanie Kinney, Brent Oglesbee, Terry Rone, Martin Wall and Vickie Warren.
The exhibition will continue to remain on view at the museum through April 22.
Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is free though donations of $3 for adults and $2 for children are encouraged.
For more information, visit omfa.us.
