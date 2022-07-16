Kids will be going back to school in just a few weeks.
And back-to-school shopping has probably already started.
The National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics says back-to-college spending is expected to reach $74 billion this summer — up $3 billion from last year.
And K-12 spending is expected to total $37 billion — about like last year.
The survey says that the average college student will spend about $1,199 getting ready to return.
And the average K-12 students will spend $864.
The report said that since 2019, total expected spending on back-to-college has grown by $19 billion, and consumers are spending $223 more on average than they were prior to the pandemic.
And K-12 shoppers are expected to spend $168 more, with total spending up $11 billion since 2019.
• Gas prices continue to fall.
On Friday, the average price of gas in Owensboro was $3.941 — down 45 cents from last week and 93 cents from a month ago.
And the cheapest was $3.75.
The state average was $4.25 and the national average was $4.577, according to AAA.
• Mastercard SpendingPulse says retail sales — excluding auto and gas — were up 6.1% in June over the same month last year.
And sales excluding car sales but including fuel were up 9.5%.
• AAA says a new survey reveals that one-quarter of Americans say they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle.
But their concerns — which you can probably guess — were higher purchase price, not enough places to charge. concern about running out of charge when driving, unsuitable for long-distance travel, high cost of battery repair or replacement and unable to install a charging station where they live.
• A company called Life Extension released a study this week on the “Best and Worst States for Wellness in 2022” — using three categories: physical and mental health; access to parks and nature; and integrative health practices.
Kentucky was ranked as the ninth worst.
