Mark’s Fireworks, 3633 Frederica St., has discovered the Fountain of Youth.
When grown men walk through the doors of the 4,200-square-foot store and spot the shelves filled with thousands of fireworks, they turn into little boys again.
There was a time, not all that long ago, that Owensboro residents who wanted “real fireworks” had to make the long drive to Tennessee and back to get ready for Independence Day.
But in 2011, the Kentucky General Assembly allowed in-state vendors to sell anything that other states sold.
The store at 3633 Frederica is Mark’s Mattress Outlet 10 months of the year.
But from June 10 to July 7, it becomes Mark’s Fireworks.
Mark Hisle, who owns the chain of stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Alabama, explains on his website, “Well, the honest truth is that I never set out to be in the mattress business. We started as a seasonal fireworks store that I was looking to convert somehow into a year-round business. After all, the biggest challenge with fireworks sales is you still have about ten months of rent left to pay on your building once the 4th of July season has come and gone.”
That’s when he discovered mattresses.
But we’re talking about fireworks.
Randy Kessler, manager of the Owensboro store, says the COVID pandemic has hit the fireworks business hard — like it has most businesses.
“We import from a factory in Liu Yang, China,” he said. “Supplies are way down this year because factories were closed for awhile last year because of COVID. And shipping charges are way up. So much stuff is still on ships waiting to be unloaded in Los Angeles.”
Kessler, who has been at the local store since 2002, said shipping costs have forced the store to raise the prices of fireworks about 10% this year.
“We’re lucky that it’s only 10%,” he said. “The shortage is real. We do a lot of wholesale, but we couldn’t this year or we wouldn’t have had enough for our own stores. Some stores have no artillery shells at all this year.”
But because Mark’s goes directly to the factory to buy its fireworks, it was able to get more than most stores this year, Kessler said.
“In most cases, the factory sells to a broker who sells to an importer who sells to a wholesaler who sells to retailers,” he said. “We buy direct from the factory. Our orders come in 56-foot by 12-foot containers.”
The chain is only operating about 30 fireworks stores this year because of the shortage, he said.
The Owensboro store, Kessler said, is one of the chain’s smallest high-volume stores — emphasis on “high-volume.”
“For the last couple of years, people have been calling earlier before we can sell them,” he said. “And they start buying immediately.”
Black Widow fireworks, which advertise the “maximum load allowed by federal law,” are the store’s most popular items, Kessler said.
“They’re the closet thing to the professional level,” he said. “They’re brighter and louder.”
But his personal favorite, which bears his name, is “Kessler’s Pick.”
“It fires continuously one burst after another for a minute and 50 seconds,” Kessler said.
He said he’s made six 24-hour trips to the factory in China.
“We have people who work over there year-round,” Kessler said.
He said the local store has seven or eight employees on busy days.
Some people still think they’ll get better stuff in Indiana, Kessler said.
But, he said, fireworks are the same in both states.
And they’re cheaper in Kentucky.
“Kentucky’s sales tax is 6%,” Kessler said. “Indiana’s is 7% plus a 5% fireworks safety tax. So you save money by buying in Kentucky.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.