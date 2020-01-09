The following Owensboro-area bankruptcies were filed in federal court from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6. Chapter 7: Court-appointed trustee sells assets, and the debtor is discharged of debts. Chapter 11: A company is protected from creditors while it restructures its business. Chapter 13: Debtor arranges to repay debt.
Chapter 7
Jeffrey Blake Alexander, 320 Clay St., Owensboro.
Katlynn R. Bennett, 3570 Becker Drive, Owensboro.
Robert Patrick Carrico, 1221 Booth Ave., Owensboro.
Daniel Jess Carter and Leslie Nicole Carter, Island.
Vanessa Jean Kimble and Gregory B. Kimble, 2641 Strawbridge Place, Owensboro.
Derrick Keith Lee, Bremen.
Roger William York, Hartford.
Chapter 13
Kristan A. Cobb, Greenville.
Tony D. Kirby, 5526 Sargent Drive, Owensboro.
Jacob F. McEntire, 3300 Grist Court, Owensboro.
