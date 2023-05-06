In October 1918, W.G. Barret, a well-known Owensboro businessman, announced the opening of the W.G. Barret Co. at 411 E. Second St.
He planned to manufacture saddles, bridles, riding equipment, horse collars and other equine goods.
In 1949, R.T. “Dutch” Fisher went to work there as a salesman.
Around 1960, he bought the company with his son, John C. “Jack” Fisher, and changed the name to Barret-Fisher.
Jack Fisher would later serve as mayor of Owensboro from from 1976 to 1980 and again from 1984 to 1988.
The company has been sold several times, but has kept its name.
In 2017, a year before its 100th anniversary, it was sold to Charles Hardcastle, a former Bowling Green mayor, and his Consolidate Paper Group.
Percy Clancy, a salesman who has been with the company since the 1980s, said the company has seen several changes to keep up with the changing times.
Although Barret-Fisher continued to make equipment for horses into the 1960s, it began shifting to hardware in the 1950s.
And in the 1960s, it began shifting toward janitorial and paper supplies, he said.
Now, Jana Montgomery, the general manager, says more shifts are coming.
Barret-Fisher is “expanding our product offering beyond janitorial and paper to include safety gear, packaging, restaurant equipment, commercial furniture and office supplies,” she said.
In 1990, the company moved out of its original home, which is still called “the Barret-Fisher Building,” to 800 J.R. Miller Blvd.
And in 2018, it moved again to 1403 W. Second St. — former home of Taylor’s Market.
Montgomery said it may move again to accommodate its growing inventory.
She said, “We’ve been a key distributor for Kimberly-Clark in this area since the mill opened nearly 30 years ago.”
The company sells its products in an area that stretches from Lyon County on the west to Breckinridge County on the east and in Indiana up to I-64.
Clients include industries, government buildings, schools and colleges and nursing homes.
Barret-Fisher also donates mops to Catholic parishes for spreading dip on barbecue.
“We are still a local business that plans on being in Owensboro for a long, long time,” Montgomery said.
She said that during the coronavirus pandemic, Barret-Fisher provided products to help businesses clean contact areas and stay open.
Montgomery said the company sells residential cleaning supplies directly to customers as well as to large companies.
Supplies include mops, brooms, disinfectants, scrubbers, sweepers and vacuum cleaners.
Ellen Gray Mayes, sales and marketing manager, said Barret-Fisher will have a vendor show June 22 at Owensboro Middle School.
“We’ll have 20 to 30 vendors there,” she said. “We’re updating our showroom, showcasing our other sectors. We’re modernizing the company, growing with the times.”
The signs on the building say, “Barrett-Fisher” and “Barret-Fisher.”
When Fisher adopted that name, the legend goes, the sign company added an extra “t” to Barret.
It supposedly said the company could have the sign for free.
And the company accepted it.
The original sign hangs there today with the new correctly-spelled name.
There are 12 employees today, most of whom have been there for decades.
