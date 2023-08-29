As commander and co-founder of the nonprofit Veterans Empowered Together (V.E.T.), Brian Basham continues his dedication to the military that began when he served in the U.S. Army.
But throughout the years, the 42-year-old Owensboro resident found another passion as well.
“When I was in the military, I actually went to school at Cameron University for radio broadcasting,” he said. “... I just fell in love with radio and I was like, ‘Man, I want to do that when I grow up.’ ”
But “literally six months into school,” Basham got orders to deploy to Iraq.
“When we got back, I actually continued school and then things happened — I met my wife, had kids,” he said. “I was older … and I couldn’t ever find the time to go and finish.”
But he never gave up on the dream.
In July, Basham’s podcast —“The Forgiven Soldier Radio Show” — debuted its third season on 90.3 WKWC at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The show was born during Basham’s downtime during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“In 2020, I kind of dabbled in it and just tried to do something to take my mind off of stuff,” he said.
The following year, Basham’s show went public.
The podcast started out of Basham’s garage where listeners were “getting to know who I was” before bringing on people via webcam.
The second season brought a focus on the military side of his life, the people he served with and others around the community who served, Basham said.
“The main thing is about being vulnerable, and being open and releasing,” he said. “It’s therapeutic for me; and that’s the reason why I started this, because it’s therapeutic to talk and get stuff off my chest.”
During the second season, Basham met Derik Hancock, instructor of communications and manager for WKWC 90.3, who asked him about doing a Christian-based radio show on Sundays.
“I would play Christian music and I would tell the stories behind the songs and the scriptures and about life in general,” he said.
Basham didn’t feel the show’s format was the right fit for him, but he asked Hancock about bringing the podcast to the airwaves.
“He kind of helped me get the show off and running,” Basham said. “He’s been a big supporter and pusher of it.”
Hancock said the podcast “just kind of fit the station as a whole with the variety aspect.”
The guest list has included musicians such as Colt Graves and country group Whiskey Row, community advocates like Jordan Wilson, development director of Friends of Sinners, and Randy Lanham, a musician who serves as the education director for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and is co-founder of the outreach program Volunteer Owensboro.
He said the guests come from all walks of life and fields.
“It’s more community driven,” Basham said. “... It’s just about getting to know who’s in your community. … I go into it (thinking), ‘What can the community get out of hearing their story and can they help them; and nine times out of 10, I haven’t been wrong yet about people listening to it. It just takes one person to say, ‘You know, I learned a lot from that. I didn’t know that.’
“... These are awesome people in the community and I just want (the listeners) to know them like I know them.”
Basham said he enjoys the “rawness” displayed in the dialogue of podcasts, such as comedian Theo Von’s “This Past Weekend.”
“Some of (Theo’s) stuff is explicit, but it’s just natural,” Basham said. “He didn’t have anything written down. He just winged it and it worked; and I think when you’re a people person and you know how to talk to people, I think it will come out in natural conversation.”
Basham is glad to have a dedicated location that is conducive to the show’s growth.
“For me to go into the room, and the mics and having Derik there ... it feels amazing,” he said. “I think it feels good for the guests. It feels like they come in and (go), ‘OK, this guy (knows) what he’s doing’ … and I’m only going to get better with time.”
The show airs on WKWC 90.3 at noon and 7 p.m. every Saturday, followed by another airing at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The podcast is also uploaded online and can be found at music.amazon.com by searching “The Forgiven Soldier.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.