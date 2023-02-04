Erosion is one of the most annoying things about my house. It seems like every time I turn around up, I have to move wheelbarrows full of dirt in order to avoid a major expense.

If I just allowed the erosion to continue, our retaining wall and driveway would need major repairs. Fighting the erosion on a consistent basis avoids major work and expense.

Great marriages don’t happen by accident. They are built on the grace of Jesus and intentional investment. If you’d like to join us in a mission to completely change marriage, visit us at gracemarriage.com.

