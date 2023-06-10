GoldenRed Sunflower Produce Farm hasn’t caught many breaks from Mother Nature this year.
But while a lack of rain has negatively impacted its crop output, the farm still has plenty to offer customers who shop its booth at the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market.
“(The lack of rain) has stunted some stuff,” said Kenny Davis, owner of GoldenRed Sunflower Produce Farm. “Last week, we planted almost 2,000 plants, and I don’t have the ability to water them. We did give them a drink of water when we planted them, so that’s carried them through, but it will stunt stuff if we don’t get a good rain, which we haven’t had a good one here yet.”
While GoldenRed has been in operation since 2012, Davis has been planting gardens throughout his life and is no stranger to less than ideal weather.
“It’s worrisome, at this point,” Davis said. “We need some good rains, we got it all at first. We couldn’t get anything in the ground in the middle of May. Everything was too wet, and now we’re not getting any rain at all, but that’s the way it is sometimes.”
This spring, GoldenRed has planted about 800 watermelon plants, around 500-600 cantaloupe plants, 200 cucumber plants and 300 varieties of pepper plants, along with direct sowing green beans and corn.
Totaling about four to five acres, GoldenRed has plots of land with several other farms in the community, from as close as a farm down the road and stretching to a farm in Beaver Dam.
“We’re not a co-op, but I guess we kind of co-op some things,” Davis said.
Davis works with his family, including his grandson, along with six or seven others. He has also had help from several people in the community, including about 10 teenagers who have helped with tasks on the farm.
That assistance proved more important than ever last year, with Davis having undergone triple bypass surgery after visiting the emergency room for an upset stomach.
“If it hadn’t been for Natalie and my grandson, and his friend, my sons and some other folks, we wouldn’t have been able to do what we’ve done last year.” Davis said. “The good lord has blessed me. It opened my eyes on a lot of things, but it made me appreciate doing this a whole lot more.”
Davis said one of the biggest challenges to his farming operation — other than a lack of rain — is raccoons. They have destroyed crops, killed turkeys and eaten chickens and their eggs, Davis said.
“They’re a pretty big problem,” Davis said. “There’s a huge raccoon population in Kentucky, at least around here; there’s very few predators for them. I mean, a coyote may get one or two every once in a while, but a raccoon is a predator in and of itself. A family of raccoons, there could be about five or six pups in a litter, and (the mother) will bring the pups into a sweet corn patch, and they know it’s ready too, they can smell it. They’ll wipe it out in two nights, three nights, depending on how big the patch is.”
Davis has installed electric fences in certain areas around the farm in an effort to combat raccoons.
GoldenRed will have broccoli, cabbage, napa cabbage, radishes, carrots and romaine lettuce for sale, along with tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, and peppers from nearby farms.
It also has baked goods, strawberry jam, jellies, creamed and regular honey, a recipe book and eggs available for purchase.
