BBQ AND BARRELS 1

Harmon Carrello works with Casey’s Rides setting up the Gravitron Alien Invasion amusement ride Thursday, just east of the blue bridge, while preparing the carnival area for “BBQ and Barrels.”

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The inaugural “BBQ and Barrels” event will make its debut in downtown Owensboro this weekend.

Described as a “celebration of our past, our present and our future (by) bringing together two of Owensboro’s greatest traditions” of barbecue and bourbon, the new event stems from the International Bar-B-Que Festival that began in 1979 and evolved over the years to include live music, pagants, car shows and more.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.