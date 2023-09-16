Susan Guess and her daughter, Morgan, founded the Guess Anti-Bullying Foundation in 2012, when Morgan was still in elementary school, following her traumatic experience with bullying.
Since then, they’ve worked to decrease bullying and spread kindness across the state of Kentucky. They lobbied the legislature for a bill to formally define bullying in Kentucky; commissioned four “kindness murals” across Paducah, organized the annual Scarf in the Park event to provide warm clothing to community members in need, and organized the annual Paducah Color Kindness Walk.
Three years ago, they had an official “Be Kind Kentucky” license plate approved by the state — a project that’s been in the works since Morgan was only 8 years old. The Guess family planned to use proceeds from sales to benefit Kentucky’s youth mental health drop-in centers, like The Zone at the Four Rivers Behavioral Health Center.
Susan took to Facebook on Monday to share her frustration with the process of license plate approval.
“Three years is long enough to wait,” she wrote in the post. “Sunday will mark THREE YEARS since our official Be Kind Kentucky license plate was APPROVED. THREE LONG YEARS,” she said.
The state has been having issues launching a new system to manage license plates, Guess said. Despite that, she said she knew of two other new plates that were recently released, and she isn’t sure why the “Be Kind Kentucky” plate hasn’t made it to the road.
“We delivered letters of support from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the Kentucky Council on Post Secondary Education, the Kentucky Bankers Association, The Kentucky Medical Association and Four Rivers Behavioral Health,” she wrote.
“The Kentucky Bankers Association feels strongly that the tireless work of Susan Guess and members of the Special License Plate Committee should not hang in limbo,” a May 11 letter from the KBA reads in part.
A letter from Four Rivers Behavioral Health CEO Terry Hudspeth reads, in part, “In just the last two years, youth drop-in centers in Kentucky have gone from 17 locations to just 11. This reduction could possibly have been avoided had the funds from the plate project been available.”
Guess said in her post that proceeds from license plate sales could help bolster centers like The Zone. If 10% of Kentucky vehicles had “Be Kind Kentucky” license plates, it could have already raised over $500,000 by now — and in 10 years, $1.7 million, she said.
Guess called the license plates “moving billboards for kindness,” and she and her family feel they need to create a movement for civility, empathy and kindness in Kentucky.
“Let’s lead the way for other states to follow. Let’s be the example. Let’s be the change,” she wrote.
To send a letter of support for the Guess’ Be Kind, Be the Difference license plate project, visit governor.ky.gov and click on the contact tab at the top right of the screen.
