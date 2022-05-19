We often take care and are mindful of how we talk to other people.
We try to be conscious of being kind and positive so we don’t hurt others’ feelings.
However, it often seems we do not take as much care in how we speak to ourselves. No matter our schedules or interactions, we spend the most time listening to our inner dialogue or self-talk. Here are three ways to positively enhance your self-talk.
Change “should/should not” statements to “next time I will …”
All too often, we second guess ourselves and repeat what we should or should not have done in a particular situation.
While self-evaluation is a valuable behavior, simply replaying mistakes in your head can be tiring and discouraging.
A positive alternative is to replace the phrase “should/should not have” with “next time, I will...” The “should” statements highlight past choices that you no longer control but continue to feel bad about.
“Next time” statements focus on learning from past mistakes and keep our focus on future choices. These statements also encourage us to formulate a plan to cope with the situation better.
Example: Instead of saying, “I should not have lost my temper,” you can say, “next time, I will take three deep breaths before responding.”
Change “have to” statements to “choose to” statements.
It is common self-talk to tell ourselves we “have to” something.
This phrasing can become exhausting and make us feel like we have no control over our lives. Often, our obligations and responsibilities feel like a “have to” situation, but the truth is that it’s a choice.
You don’t have to do something; you choose to because it is correct, thoughtful, or productive. It is rewarding to give yourself credit for that positive choice. Instead of “have to,” use the more positive and accurate self-talk phrase “choose to.”
Example: Instead of “I have to go to work today,” you can say, “I am choosing to work today because it is the best choice.”
Add “yet.”
We can frequently be hard on ourselves and list all the things we can’t do or haven’t done. One positive self-talk alternative is adding “yet” when referring to things we need to improve.
Adding “yet” reminds us that there’s still time to improve upon these things, and we have the power to better ourselves. Example: “I am not good at ________ yet”.
There is no way to avoid self-talk, but you can change self-talk from a stressor to a form of positive encouragement by using these alternatives.
David Roark is a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC) for Owensboro Health.
