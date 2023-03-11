Matthew Ch. 15:21-28
What does it mean to pray? The simple biblical definition of prayer is how believers talk to God.
In our scripture of text, a Canaanite woman asked Jesus to deliver her severely demon-possessed daughter. Jesus had been on a deliverance and healing tour, and most in the region were familiar with His miracles.
Initially, Jesus didn’t respond to her, the disciples wanted to send her away, and then Jesus said He was sent to the lost sheep of Israel. In her persistence she cried out, “Lord help me!” And went further to say, “Even the dogs eat the crumbs that fall from the Master’s table.”
When Jesus didn’t answer and the disciples tried to send her away, the Canaanite woman did not give up. When Jesus told her that He was not there for her but for the Lost Sheep of Israel, the woman did not give up.
She did not give up because her answer wasn’t immediate. It made her cry out to Jesus more. She didn’t let the initial discouragement sway her away. She pressed harder.
Jesus even called the woman a dog. This was a slur that was used by Jews towards the Gentiles to compare their lowly estate to dogs on the street.
In this case, the persistence of the “dog” paid off. The slur was used, and she agreed with Jesus that she was a dog. But, she changed the place, position and meaning of the slur. She said even the dogs at the Master’s table eat the crumbs that fall from the table.
When we look at how household dogs are considered part of the family and have their place in the family, it provides new meaning to the derogatory word “dog.” Household dogs are oftentimes more loyal than people, meet you at the door when you come home and love you unconditionally.
This woman was agreeing with Jesus, while pointing out that she’s still at the Master’s table, part of the Master’s family, at the Master’s feet, waiting on the Master’s command and believing the Master will help. Her persistent prayers paid off.
When dogs are pictured where do you see them? You see them at their master’s feet and on their master’s lap. What was meant as demeaning, actually placed her in position to receive deliverance for her daughter.
God hears the prayers of “dogs.” Crying out to Jesus in a sincere way will create a place for you at the Master’s table. God is not leaving anyone in the family out. Those simple prayers, God hears.
Even the dogs are fed and blessed at the Master’s table.
Jesus was thought to be unworthy and an imposter, but the leadership was wrong about Jesus. Jesus was ridiculed, humiliated and beaten, left naked for the world to see. As the Roman soldiers gambled for His clothes at the foot of the cross, His power was questioned.
Cynical of the claim to being the Messiah, an inscription above the cross read, “Jesus the Nazarene, King of the Jews.” Jesus didn’t say a mumbling word to anyone but God the Father. He hung there and allowed the power of the Father to speak to the people for Him.
God spoke for Jesus through the earthquake. God spoke in the renting of the veil. The Father spoke for Jesus when the dead came out of the graves and the sky turned black.
Nothing could stop the power of God then, and it can’t be stopped today!
Being persistent and consistent in your prayer life ensures that even the dogs are fed at the Master’s table.
