Mike Love, co-founder of the Grammy-nominated group The Beach Boys, will perform with the group alongside the Owensboro Symphony at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater.

The audience at Beaver Dam Amphitheater will be soaking up good vibrations this weekend as the Grammy-nominated group The Beach Boys will join forces with the Owensboro Symphony for a joint concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.

Formed in Hawthorne, California, in 1961 by then-teenaged brothers Brian, Carl and Dennis Wilson, their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine — The Beach Boys’ first album, “Surfin’ Safari,” was released in 1962 through Capitol Records.

