Daviess County farmer Jerry Fischer can remember when producing 100 bushels of soybeans per acre seemed unreachable.
“Back in the 80s and 90s, we were shooting for 50 to 55 bushels per acre and we thought we were making a really good yield,” Jerry Fischer said.
But now Fischer CrossCreek Farms with its three generations of growers — Jerry, Sylvester, Jake and Brian Fischer — are state champion soybean growers by surpassing that once unattainable threshold 100 bushels per acre.
The Fischer family’s 101.78 bushels per acre won the top award in the non-irrigated division at this year’s Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board yield and quality contest. The winners were announced Jan. 16 at the annual Kentucky Commodity Conference in Bowling Green.
“That was the highest yield we’ve ever had,” Jerry Fischer said. “Granted, that was just on a three-acre plot. We didn’t average that on the whole farm.”
Farmers from across the state submit their best three-acre plot from the previous growing season in both irrigated and non-irrigated divisions.
The irrigated division produced the top overall yield winner — Henderson farmer Phillip Meredith, who won with a 3-acre plot that produced 108.3 bushels per acre. Irrigation allows farmers to control the amounts of water to crops at needed intervals.
For non-irrigated crops, there is no controlling the amount of water.
“We have no way to irrigate so it’s just whatever Mother Nature gives us,” said Jerry Fischer, who farms along Keller Road.
Rae Wagoner, communications director for Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board, said for the Fischers to surpass 100 bushels per acre in the non-irrigated division makes for an impressive accomplishment, which was still the third-highest soybean yield submitted in the state for 2019.
“To have that kind of a yield is huge and to be in non-irrigated … the weather has just been uncooperative the last few years,” Wagoner said.
For many Daviess County farmers, 2019 was difficult weather-wise for growing soybeans.
And the Fischers were no exception.
“We had a lot of rain early and then it let up and gave us an opportunity to plant our crops,” Jerry Fischer said. “And then it started back up (raining) again. …It seems like we’re having bigger rainfall events than we used to.”
Not far behind Fischer CrossCreek Farms in the contest was Flat Lick Grain Farms, LLC of Daviess County, which placed second in the same division with 101.44 bushels per acre.
Both farms received “100 Bushel Club” personalized jackets, trophies and prize money.
“A whole lot of it has to do with luck,” Jerry Fischer said. “You put the seed out there, try to get a good stand and grow it to its highest potential.”
