The Beaver Dam Amphitheater has announced the return of two of its summer events.
The 8th annual Sparks in the Park event will return at 6 p.m. July 2.
The event is to include entertainment by the Andy Brasher Band, along with special guests Tailgate and Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band.
There will also be a fireworks display taking place at about 9 p.m. following the music.
This summer will also see the return of the free concert series “Sounds on 2nd” from 7-10 p.m. Friday nights from June through September in downtown Beaver Dam.
“Sounds on 2nd” will kick off on June 3 with The Nashvillains with special guest Dakota Hayden, followed by Blackford Creek on June 10, Wilson Crowe Band on June 17 and Whiskey Alibi on June 24.
The Brothers Gray will start the month of July with a performance on July 1, with Whisky Row hitting the stage on July 8, Derailed on July 15, The Zach Ashby Band on July 22 and U-Turn completing the month on July 29.
Tailgate will return to Beaver Dam for a performance at “Sounds on 2nd” on Aug. 5, followed by The Turnarounds on Aug. 19 and The League of Dangerous Gentlemen on Aug. 26.
The last month will include the Josh Merritt Band on Sept. 2, Loose Wheel on Sept. 9, Billy Wood & The Classic Country Band on Sept. 16, the Andy Brasher Band on Sept. 23 and The Country Beavers on Sept. 30.
Admission for 8th annual Sparks in the Park is $5, with veterans and patrons under 18 are free. Tickets will be on sale starting at 9 a.m. today at beaverdamamp.com.
For more information, visit beaverdamamp.com.
