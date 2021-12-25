Beaver Dam United Methodist Church filled 335 shoeboxes with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies this year as part of Operation Christmas Child.
Operation Christmas Child is a nationwide project done through Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization that has been providing aid to people around the world since the 1970s. Samaritan’s Purse recently provided relief to those affected by the tornadoes in western Kentucky.
For Operation Christmas Child, churches across the country gather small toys, school supplies and personal hygiene items and put them in shoeboxes to be shipped outside of the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine or disease, according to Samaritan’s Purse’s website.
Kristi Brown, church relations coordinator for BDUMC, has been with the church since they began participating in Operation Christmas Child 15 years ago.
“The ultimate goal is that when they get a shoebox, they learn about Jesus,” Brown said.
As church relations coordinator, one of her goals is getting more churches and local businesses involved in programs like Operation Christmas Child.
Her church participates every year, and Brown holds packing parties at her house to put everything together.
Many members of the church collect items year round.
“I’ve already started buying stuff for next year,” Brown said.
The boxes are shipped to Charlotte in November and are processed throughout the United States for them to be shipped abroad. The semi that transports the boxes is also donated.
People are then able to track the boxes they put together to see where they end up. Brown said one of hers ended up in Uganda.
“It’s just amazing to see how one box ends up going through all these steps,” Brown said. “It means there are people there learning about Jesus.”
This year, Brown’s church sent out 335 boxes. This is up 100 boxes from last year.
“It’s really awesome to see,” Brown said.
Ohio County churches amassed a total of 1,200 boxes for the project.
Brown thinks of the boxes being sent around the world as a snowball effect.
“Churches end up being built as a result,” she said.
According to Samaritan’s Purse, children who receive shoeboxes are often invited to participate in a discipleship program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.