Members of the Ohio County Area Technology Center and the Beaver Dam Cruise-In gathered Sept. 6 in the ATC building. The cruise-in members donated $5,000 to the center, which will be used for upgrading tools and purchasing new equipment.

 Photo submitted

The Beaver Dam Cruise-In donated $5,000 to the Ohio County Area Technology Center (ATC) on Sept. 6, and the funds are planned for upgrading tools and purchasing new equipment for the center.

Patrick Francis, principal of the center, said the donation will be used to help the program as much as it can.

